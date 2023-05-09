How she loved a wide sandy beach, the ever-shifting sunlight on the water, the surf rolling in and no doubt the gulls that hovered over the frothy waves. Often she had her camera in hand to capture whatever caught her fancy.
At other moments she busied herself looking for shells to take home to the condo she’d bought in retirement just off North Carolina’s southern shore.
She’d had a career in child development services for the State of North Carolina and had worked for years at the capitol in Raleigh. On occasion she had traveled to conferences or workshops in her field, as far away as Oregon.
Weakened, however, by pain and perhaps by too many meds in unseemly combinations to fight the distress in her body, she accepted an offer by two of her children to move to an assisted living facility near St. Louis.
Her medical complications mounted, and so she was in and out of hospital care until she succumbed to the ravages of age and various forms of debilitation.
In a hospital bed, with her daughter holding her hand right to the end, the former Jo Spitzer of Glenview, Illinois, my first wife, Jo O’Keefe, died at 7:23 a.m. Central time on Sunday, April 30.
I was glad that I had sent Jo, a few weeks back, an Easter basket of bright flowers, mostly in reds, oranges and yellows, while she was still in assisted living. Unfortunately, the arrangement came with no note, as the delivery person had evidently lost it on the way up to Jo’s room.
So she texted me. “I just got flowers. Were they from you?”
I texted back, “Yes, from me and Paula.”
“I thought so,” she replied. And that was the last I heard from Jo before she passed on to a better realm, leaving her years of pain behind. She was 78.
We had met in the newsroom of The Loyola News, the student weekly at Loyola University on Chicago’s far North Side, right off Lake Michigan. We were both student journalists and happened to be sitting side by side at our typewriters (no laptops back in the early 1960s), tapping out our stories.
Naturally one of us finally said, “Hi, I’m …” and, “What’s your name?” Who spoke first I cannot recall. I do know I was captivated by her pixie-like face with its cute nose and ears and engaging brown eyes.
I had been dating other co-eds at Loyola, but Jo and I soon were “going steady,” as the phrase went back then. After I finished my master’s degree program in journalism at Columbia in New York, we were married July 17, 1965, in Glenview at St. Peter’s Catholic church by a priest who had been my English teacher in the minor seminary, Fr. Leo Petit, MSC.
My career with The Associated Press took us from Chicago to New York to Rome, where three of our four children were born — Paul, Bruce, and Sean. Our daughter, Joy, was born in North Carolina after we returned stateside and while I was working at The Greensboro Record (later The News and Record), as a reporter and columnist.
What went wrong in our marriage would be too personal, and too painful, to recount here. And way too long a story for my word limit. Obviously Jo and I had, after a fashion, stayed in touch. Her passing leaves me with sadness — and many regrets.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
