“Would you want to go see a movie about C.S. Lewis?” Paula asked me across our kitchen counter as October morphed into November. “There’s a one-time-only showing at the Huntington Mall, 3 o’clock on Sunday (Nov. 7).”
I had my heart set on a bluegrass gig in Milton that very afternoon and hour, but C.S. Lewis as a philosopher and author has long been an inspiration and mentor to me. “Of course,” I said. “Let’s go.”
Hmm. Question: How does a film company translate into a compelling visual event the heady, intellectual rummaging around that Lewis went through, beginning as an atheist, to anchor himself in a solid commitment to Jesus Christ as Redeemer and Lord?
Wouldn’t that be more like a graduate seminar in soteriology (the theology of salvation)?
David C. Downing, a reviewer of the film, had the very same question. Downing had written a book on Lewis with, coincidentally, the exact same title as the movie: “C.S. Lewis: The Most Reluctant Convert.” (Such anomalies do happen at times, quite innocently. That is why the courts have ruled that titles are “out of copyright.” Yes, you can write a novel titled “Gone with the Wind,” and no one can sue you.)
In the review, Downing admitted he was wrong. The film actually has great visual power. Expanded from a one-act play by Max McLean, it contains poignant and graphic scenes such as Lewis’ mother dying of cancer when he was 9, his verbal fencing with his acerbic and mercurial father, boarding school traumas and the trenches of World War I, where Lewis the soldier suffered a gunshot wound and then was sent to a hospital.
Kudos to McLean especially, who not only scripted the film version of his play, but also starred in it, playing Lewis to the hilt and putting on a convincing British accent far afield from his natural American voice.
The movie opens with, in reviewer Downing’s words, “a frowsy-looking middle-aged man in his study, offering a piercing and eloquent defense of atheism — the vast, empty universe; the seemingly accidental and meaningless nature of life … the inevitable suffering in all human lives.” Perfect as stage setting.
Everything about the movie appealed to me. The script is solid as jade and just as sparkling. The casting is spot on, including Eddie Ray Martin as the child Lewis, Nicholas Ralph as the late-teens Lewis moving from boarding school to Oxford, and McLean as Lewis the mature professor of letters and fervent Anglican.
There are quite charming interpositions of the various Lewis characters as well, McLean, almost as an apparition, often shadowing the younger version of himself played by Nick Ralph.
The film reaches its high points with the Oxford student Lewis smashing his fist into his desk and declaring “God exists! God is God!” And, later, an even more poignant moment when in intense dialog with his Oxford friend, the great Christian fabulist J.R.R. Tolkien, Lewis becomes convinced that Jesus is truly the Son of God and his Savior.
Christians of any denomination will enjoy the film. Atheists and agnostics will be challenged by it. And I earnestly hope they seek it out. That’s the hard part, however, as limited showings have been offered around the country, and no more are scheduled for Huntington.
As I emailed a friend in Dallas: “Excellent. Excellent. Excellent. Go see it if you can. You won’t regret it.”