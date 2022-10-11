If there’s one phenomenon of nature that West Virginians understand, it’s flooding. Huntington itself was devastated by the Great Flood of 1937, which swept through the entire downtown area and led to the building of the floodwall along the Ohio River.
And in May of this year the Enslow Park area of Huntington took a major hit from a flash flood. Damages to residences and to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church were substantial.
Looking at video images of flooding in much of Florida from Hurricane Ian is almost surreal. “Before” images of Sanibel Island off Fort Myers, for instance, show neat rows of houses with tennis courts, swimming pools and parks — quite idyllic. “After” images show mostly rubble, structures flattened to the ground. Pleasure boats ripped from their moorings and piled together in a jumble.
“Most of the homeowners hit by Hurricane Ian did not have flood insurance,” one cable TV anchor reported from the scene.
Reporters were also telling us about the dangers of venturing into the flooded streets. Video captured a very long alligator floating by. And even sharks from the Gulf swimming in residential and commercial areas. Water snakes are being spotted everywhere.
The question hangs in the air: How many Florida natives, transplants and business owners will have the guts to rebuild? And where will they get the money?
Flood insurance all across Florida is difficult to come by. And if you can get it at all, the annual or quarterly bills are exorbitant. On top of that, six Florida-based insurance companies have recently filed for bankruptcy. Other insurers are packing up and leaving the state.
West Virginians are often cautioned against building in a “flood zone.” Paula and I had concerns about Twelvepole Creek just south of Lavalette, where we first cast our lot with a charming frame house that still sits on a low ridge just 60 feet from water. Our concerns were more than justified one weekend 25 years ago while I was on a business trip to North Carolina and Paula was home alone.
Heavy rains quickly swelled the creek to the breadth and threat of a raging river, trapping some creekside dwellers in their homes. Paula managed to escape in the nick of time and took refuge with friends.
Swirling water lapped up to our front porch but never did enter the house, which, fortunately, had been built on ground just high enough to avoid flooding.
Looking at Florida, as we do daily now on our TV screens, we can see that virtually the entire state is a flood zone, excepting perhaps only the hilly terrain around Gainesville and other communities in the north.
For Mountain State folks who like the ocean, Florida is surely second only to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as the preferred getaway, whether for a weekend or a snowbird winter escape. What will be left, or rebuilt, to go back to after Ian?
My friend John Yeager, pastor of Enslow Park Presbyterian, and his wife, Debbie, had contemplated, three or so years ago, pulling up stakes here and moving right to Fort Myers in retirement. They would have found themselves smack in the heart of Ian’s ravaging.
As we sat together on the Yeagers’ front porch on West Pea Ridge, ruminating over that picture, John and I agreed that life here is good, and a whole lot less risky than anywhere on the Florida coasts.
John Patrick Grace formerly worked for The Associated Press in Chicago, New York and Rome. He currently edits books and teaches the Life Writing Class on Zoom, all from his home in eastern Cabell County.
