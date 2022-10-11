The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

If there’s one phenomenon of nature that West Virginians understand, it’s flooding. Huntington itself was devastated by the Great Flood of 1937, which swept through the entire downtown area and led to the building of the floodwall along the Ohio River.

And in May of this year the Enslow Park area of Huntington took a major hit from a flash flood. Damages to residences and to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church were substantial.

John Patrick Grace formerly worked for The Associated Press in Chicago, New York and Rome. He currently edits books and teaches the Life Writing Class on Zoom, all from his home in eastern Cabell County.

