The abortion debate is raging as practically never before after a draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court leaked and showed the Court was poised to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling on abortion known as Roe v. Wade.
Roe, as it’s commonly called, legalized abortion in all 50 states, though Republican-leaning states in the South and Southwest have been steadily chipping away at what the progressive left has termed “a woman’s right to choose.”
The furor over the Court potentially rolling back Roe is building amid congressional, state and local primaries across the country this month. Pundits are expecting the leaked draft to be a bonus for Democrats, given that American opinion currently tips 61% to 37% in favor of protecting the right to abortion. Overwhelmingly, Democrats favor abortion rights; Republicans oppose them.
In off-year elections the party out of power — in 2022 that is the Republicans on the national scene — typically scores big and captures majority status in the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House. And often in both.
That was the expectation for this year as well until the draft by Justice Samuel Alito was suddenly leaked to the media. It was a rare occurrence. The U.S. Supreme Court is usually sealed up tight as a drum, unlike, say, the White House, Congress and federal departments.
Democrats seem to be salivating over their chances of holding on to their 50-50 status in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris as a tie-breaker, and their 222-213 majority in the House. If they do manage to stay in power, their victories will almost certainly be attributed to American women’s displeasure over losing Roe and with it their uncontested right to have an abortion in whatever state they might choose.
Foe 20 years or more Republicans had been trolling for votes using their campaign to overturn Roe as bait. Now that achieving this goal seems to be on the horizon, what are Republican office-seekers saying? All we seem to hear is “the Sound of Silence.”
Which leads me to ask a question: Republicans, are you willing to pay the price of having Donald Trump-appointed justices on the Supreme Court undercut women’s right to an abortion? Even if that price means you will not regain power in either house of Congress in 2022? Or win back the White House in 2024?
Democrats, meanwhile, have been talking up a storm. They are painting themselves as heroes for defending “women’s rights” against those patriarchal Republicans who want to criminalize a procedure that’s been legal for 50 years. And, the unspoken subtext, turning back the clock and relegating women to the role of stay-at-home mom and dashing their dreams of advancing in business, medicine and the law.
Lost in the shuffle is the serious debate our nation ought to be having between those who hold that life in the womb is both human and sacred and those who want to regard it as “just a mass of tissue” until that being achieves viability.
Through all of this, God as our Creator is rarely invoked in the public square. Even though the Declaration of Independence names him as the source of our rights. Even though our coins bear the line “In God we trust.” Even though our banner national song is “God Bless America.” Shame on both sides.