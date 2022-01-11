On the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Paula and I were ensconced in Wednesday night choir practice at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Ona. As we wrapped up rehearsing the last hymn, a fellow chorister said, “Be careful out there tomorrow.”
I took it he meant “Watch out for potential violence from forces who still believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.”
“We’re going to be staying in all day,” I replied. “I plan to watch lots of news coverage.”
A lighted billboard on the Proctorville, Ohio, side of the East End bridge had been warning: “First Fix 2020.” Incredible to me, but some folks actually think Trump will be miraculously restored to the White House even before national elections in 2024.
Scanning various cable news networks after choir practice, I picked up exactly zero indication that any untoward activity was being planned in Washington, D.C. One report said the Capitol Police were ready for what might develop, but that they had perceived no credible threats.
Snow, meanwhile, was falling in Virginia and was projected to blanket much of the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast within the coming day. “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow,” I said, cheering on weather that might dampen any would-be mischief making.
As the Jan. 6, 2021, anniversary dawned, it occurred to me that this was akin to the one-year anniversary of 9/11. In New York and the D.C. area, residents were then on edge fearing a “celebration attack” by comrades of the al-Qaida terrorists that had commandeered U.S. commercial flights and flown the planes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Paula and I went through New York City six weeks after the devastating 2001 attack and were able to see the still-smoldering ruins of the Trade Center in lower Manhattan from one block away. We also saw the handwritten pleas on storefronts and lamp posts by people whose family members were still listed as “missing.” With phone numbers to call in case they were found wandering the streets in a daze. A faint hope.
On Anniversary One of 9/11, however, no bombs went off, except for isolated firecrackers. And no one was killed or even maimed.
Similarly, in D.C., West Virginia and around the country, there were no reports of celebratory violence. Down in Palm Beach, Trump cancelled a news conference he had planned to hold to counter a parade of speeches by Democrats on the U.S. House floor. As expected those speeches, one after another, condemned “the Big Lie” that Joseph R. Biden had not won the 2020 election fair and square, 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.
Opening The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 6, I was glad to see a normally Republican-leaning columnist Kathleen Parker express the wish that Trump be held accountable for “failing to protect the U.S. Constitution.” She added: “He didn’t and he should pay for that.”
Later that day President Biden delivered a stinging rebuke to his predecessor. In a televised White House address he accused Trump of “holding a dagger to the throat of American democracy.” Amen!
As snow fell in soft flakes on West Pea Ridge, I took Cooper for his evening stroll while singing out loud “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”