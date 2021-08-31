If you’ve ever been caught outside in a dust storm, you will recall how blinding and painful it was to feel particles spray your face and body. Worse, to make you afraid to open your eyes even as you tried to stumble toward safety.
That’s the image that came to me as I attempted to parse the blizzard of news hitting us from all sides, from faraway Kabul airport in Afghanistan to CDC reports on the delta variant of COVID-19 to potential litigation against national figures. Among those who may face civil or criminal charges are former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and even former President Donald J. Trump.
No wonder our mental health is under challenge these days!
What we critically need is wisdom from reliable sources. Words to reassure us, comfort us, guide us in our daily life amid the virus, a fractured political climate and the fear of surging terrorist threats. I hope you’ll find the aphorisms, quotes and scriptures that follow consoling and stabilizing:
“Beautiful is what we see. More beautiful is what we comprehend. Most beautiful is what we do not comprehend.” — Niels Stensen, 17th century Bishop of Muenster, Germany.
“The Lord will rescue me from every evil threat and bring me safely to his heavenly kingdom.” — 2 Tim 4:18.
“If you want peace, work for justice.” — Pope Paul VI.
“The mountains are calling me, and I must go.” — John Muir, naturalist.
“The first rule of ecology is that everything is connected to everything.” — Barry Commoner.
“If fear is cultivated, it will become stronger. If faith is cultivated, it will achieve mastery.” — John Paul Jones.
“What matters most is faith that works through love.” — Gal. 5:6.
“He who laughs, lasts.” — Mary Pettibone Poole.
“Peace I leave you, peace I give you. Trouble not your hearts. Be not afraid.” — Hymn refrain.
“If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be.” — Maya Angelou.
“We must, indeed, all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” — Benjamin Franklin.
“Due to rising energy costs, the light at the end of the tunnel has been turned off.” — Anonymous.
“If you are depressed, you are living in the past. If you are anxious, you are living in the future. If you are at peace, you are living in the present.” — Lao Tsu.
“If there is no wind, row.” — Latin proverb.
“Do as much good as you can, for as many people as you can, for however long as you can.” — John Wesley.
“If you cannot feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” — Mother Teresa.
“Affection is responsible for whatever solid and enduring happiness there is in our lives.” — C.S. Lewis.
“What causes the body pain may be good for the soul.” — Fortune cookie.
“If we don’t adore God, we will adore something else. Power and money can become idols that take the place of God.” — Pope Francis.
“Growing in love … is a good practice, this giving of what we’ve got, whether it is a cup of coffee or money to pay the grocery bill.” — Dorothy Day.