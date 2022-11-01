“WE’RE HIRING!” That’s the most common sign seen in the window of local businesses today, whether a fast-food restaurant or other retail business. Or manufacturers and warehouses. Concrete evidence of what happens when inflation settles into the economy.
Today in America there are said to be two jobs open for every single person seeking employment. And because employers are dueling each other to find more warm — and, they hope, capable — bodies, wages have been rising.
When all but 3.5% of those who want to work are gainfully employed and even making more money, they will go out and spend. But what they buy will be priced higher than it was just a few months ago because employers are now shelling out more to keep their workers happy. And they are passing those costs along to the consumer.
Bingo! Inflation is what results. Everywhere you look, things cost more.
Moreover, our country may still be experiencing some delivery lags because of supply-chain snafus and holdups. And that only adds to making the available goods go up in sticker price.
We also get inflation when overseas suppliers of oil decide to cut back on production just so they can charge higher prices per barrel of crude, as the Saudis did recently.
The war in Ukraine has also contributed to a shortage of oil on global markets because the U.S. and its allies stopped purchasing oil from Vladimir Putin’s Russia to punish Putin and his associates for their unprovoked and brutal invasion of their neighbor.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, headed by Chairman Jerome H. Powell, has been raising the interest rate on borrowing, which banks use as a base to index their lending rates. This is a key inflation-fighting measure, as corporations will be less likely to borrow money to expand their facilities and their services.
The Fed, in hiking these rates, is actually trying to engineer a recession. Quite deliberately. A recession is a tool designed to “cool the economy off,” as the jargon has it. In a recession, typically, unemployment will rise, meaning companies will rein in their hiring and perhaps even furlough some workers.
Consumers will then, overall, have less discretionary income and consequently will dine out less frequently and otherwise will put a brake on their spending. In turn restaurants and stores will hire fewer staff.
If it all works the way economists design it, the artificially created recession will bring down inflation. What the Fed and the banks are hoping for is what they call “a soft landing.” Inflation is halted and somewhat reduced, but without bringing in a recession that is too crippling and painful.
These processes are what our country is experiencing right now. Except it’s all occurring right smack in the middle of a hyper-partisan, white-hot election season, with political rhetoric flying on the airwaves and on social media sites.
When things run amok in the economy, voters, stereotypically, will blame the party in power. That at the moment is the Democrats. Thus, even though President Joe Biden actually has had little to do with the generation of inflation and had no hand in coaxing the Fed to raise interest rates, he and his fellow Democrats are being slammed in Republican-sponsored ads as either reckless spenders or bunglers.
Few people, perhaps, notice that the Republicans are offering no solutions to the problems Americans are having from either inflation or its antidote, an incoming recession. Just blame the other side and at news conferences, take no questions.
John Patrick Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He is a Huntington-area resident of 27 years standing and lives in eastern Cabell County.
