On the civil rights front, the phrase of the moment is “Black Lives Matter.” If you want to contest that, you go as a counter-protester where the big rallies are held and loft a sign that says “All Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter” (meaning police).
Like the #MeToo movement to protest discrimination and even sexual assault against women, the BLM movement of years past left me hesitant about signing aboard. Not that I was opposed, just that I had questions about possible “overreach.” Not any more.
Having watched the video of George Floyd ‘s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, and having stood for the 8 minute, 46 second tribute to Floyd at his televised funeral service, along with those attending in person, I am now a full-fledged convert to the cause.
Apparently, roughly 70% of Americans polled, of all ethnicities, feel the same way. What once was a predominantly African American movement has gone mainstream. Indeed, many of the protest marches in over 60 U.S. cities following the Floyd death have had more non-black marchers than not. Protesters tended to be young (18 to 35), and a rainbow mix of African Americans, Latinos, Caucasians and Asians. In other words: America. Certain signs held up by the protesters were easy enough to endorse: Stop Killing Us, I Can’t Breathe, and Enough is Enough. Other signs presented steeper challenges: Defund the Police or even Abolish the Police.
What these latter signs turned out to mean, essentially, was something less radical and more sensible, to wit: Re-Imagine Public Safety. While I was pondering the issue of police reform, the city council of Minneapolis passed a sweeping resolution to, in effect, abolish that city’s police force as presently constituted, and re-imagine something more effective as a substitute. Wow! A lightning bolt right in the midst of these waves of protest.
Very striking that a political action of this magnitude could happen so quickly. Of course, it will take one year or more to engineer the transformation of public safety in Minneapolis. But surely the nation’s eyes will be upon that city, especially those of urban mayors across all 50 states. Governors and members of Congress, too.
What Minneapolis apparently will be looking at will include more money for social workers and mental health specialists in interventions with the drug-addicted, the homeless, and citizens who do not have felony records but find themselves crossways with the law. Possibly also some demilitarization of police: fewer armored vehicles, heavy riot gear — things that often make the police look more like a company of the 101st Airborne dropped onto the scene.
Let me add, however, that I retain my traditional appreciation of the need for good policing. I have friends who are either still active on a police force or are retired officers. I know what they have faced on the street, and incidents that have put their very lives at risk.
Our law enforcement professionals have sworn to defend us, the public, against all manner of threats to our persons and our property. On the whole they do an outstanding job, while their families are left to wonder whether they will return home safely from each day’s duty. And sometimes, sadly, they do not return. So while we go about re-imagining public safety, let’s continue to applaud and support the many excellent police officers who “serve and protect.”