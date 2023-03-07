No one can deny that we’ve had extraordinary swings of weather in the United States in recent times, especially over winter 2022-23. In late February the skies dumped 6 feet of snow in southern California while our Tri-State area was making like April with temps in the 70s.
California had been suffering from prolonged drought. Then suddenly it had more precipitation than it could handle.
Two summers ago Central Park in New York City was deluged with four inches of rain in just one hour. And the subways were flooded. Last summer Kentucky had devastating flash floods with widespread destruction of property and loss of 43 lives.
What’s going on?
“Extreme weather is caused by extreme temperatures,” explained Bob McCollister, who holds a Ph.D. in political science from The Ohio State University and has done deep studies into the phenomenon known as “climate change.”
“Temps have been increasing worldwide, not just here.,” he continued. “Twenty-one of the 22 hottest years for the planet have occurred just since 2001. And the hottest eight years on record are the last eight.”
I reached out to McCollister after watching U.S. weather go bonkers over the past 10 days. I had met him while working with his mother, Ramona, on a book based on her 40 years of teaching Bible studies with First Baptist Church of Ironton. Her son Bob had spent his teaching career between Lawrence County schools and nearby universities, such as Shawnee State in Portsmouth, Ohio, and the Morehead State branch in Ashland.
Here are other salient points Bob McCollister made during my conversation with him focused on the question: How can we make sense of what the weather’s been doing in recent years?
“Temperatures have been getting hotter since about 1980. For every one degree of temperature increase, you get 7% more water vapor in the atmosphere. Water vapor in the air has gone up about 5% over the last 30 years.
“Warm water evaporates and goes up into the atmosphere and releases heat. And it’s that heat that generates storms, hurricanes especially. Storms are big heat engines.
“Storms can do incredible things. For instance, a storm can gather water vapor together over a 1,000-mile area then dump it all in one place, such as Central Park. We’ve had a dramatic increase in one-time ‘big rain events.’ That’s what brings on flash flooding.
“One of the states most vulnerable to rain and flooding is West Virginia. Mountains, narrow valleys, small rivers and creeks — all that leads to horrible flash floods.”
McCollister does not hesitate to pinpoint the cause of global warming as atmospheric pollution, from industry, airplanes, motorized vehicles and other sources.
“When CO2 levels go up, temperatures go up,” he said, adding, “John Tyndall, a British scientist, proved in front of the Royal Academy in London in 1859 that pollution was causing what came to be known as the greenhouse effect.
“Exxon scientists told their company in 1979 that climate change was real and that they needed to rethink their production models. Instead the oil companies organized gigantic PR campaigns to convince the public that global warming was not happening, that it was kind of a left-wing hoax.
“A huge amount of public resistance to believing in climate change has come from that PR campaign.”
It’s past time everyone shed those false beliefs. We need to work together to cope with the reality of an overheated planet that is now plainly evident.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
