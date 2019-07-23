"Immigration" appears to be Donald Trump's leading issue for his campaign to win a second term in November 2020 as president. The subtext of that issue might be capsuled as "Make America White Again."
The flip side of the question could be Democrats' signature issue to oust Trump from the White House: Treat undocumented (that is, illegal) residents and asylum seekers massing at the southern border as full-fledged human beings.
Some relevant facts:
Currently 70% of laborers hired to plant, cultivate, harvest crops and tend to livestock on American farms and ranches are undocumented. Another field with a high percentage of illegals doing the work is construction.
A CNN documentary that included interviews with farmers in Minnesota on their hiring of undocumented workers claimed that "the entire U.S. economy would collapse if these workers were rounded up and sent back to their home countries."
All political sides, left, center and right, agree that there is, right now, a crisis of massive proportions at our southern border. Thousands of Central American asylum seekers are being kept in steel cages in detention centers in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. They have come largely from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, fleeing brutal gang violence, reprisals and killings.
Conditions at most such facilities are abysmal. Men are often packed together so tightly they cannot all lie down for the night. Some say, "I haven't had a shower in weeks." Children in detention spoke of being denied soap and toothbrushes, sleeping sometimes on concrete floors with only thin aluminum blankets as covering.
Vice President Mike Pence described the situation as "tough."
Trump, back in Washington, denied the eyewitness reports of the media in tweets that labeled video evidence of such abuse as "fake news."
Congress recently passed a bipartisan bill allocating $4.5 billion to border funding, including nearly $1 billion to relieve housing conditions for asylum seekers. Clearly, however, the money has not begun to take effect.
Democrats running for president have charged that Trump has deliberately created the inhumane conditions at the border, including authorizing the separation of children from their families, to generate fear among prospective asylum seekers.
The president also has pulled aid to Central America countries from which asylum seekers have come in hopes of discouraging what he calls "an assault on our border." Political analysts suggest that depriving those countries of U.S. aid has had exactly the opposite effect: It has generated more refugees.
While controversy over conditions at the border raged, Trump ordered ICE to launch a new roundup of undocumented residents, mainly from urban areas in blue states. He initially spoke of a sweep that might net 1 million illegals. But that was dialed down to a goal of picking up 2,000 in multiple raids across the country.
A strange feature of the raids was that Trump announced the tactic in tweets days ahead of the launch date. This allowed undocumented families time to prepare to resist the ICE sweeps.
Attorneys in New York and elsewhere came up with wording to be posted on residents' front doors stating: "You cannot come in unless you have a warrant signed by a judge."
Local police forces often were under orders from their city's mayor not to cooperate with ICE. The results of the raids did not appear to meet the target of 2,000 individuals taken into custody for deportation.
John Patrick Grace formerly covered healthcare for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He currently edits and publishes books and teaches The Life Writing Class in and near Huntington.