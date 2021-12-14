Sitting in our study addressing Christmas cards, I’m struck by the reality that our country, and indeed much of the world, is battling a witch’s brew of controversies and crises. Even close families and longtime friends find themselves defending polar opposites in socio-political disputes.
A challenging state of affairs as we head into the usually festive Christmas-New Year’s season. Will we even manage to sit at table together and keep our tongues in check?
The anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, otherwise known as an insurrection to take down democracy, is now on the near horizon. The FBI insists that militant white supremacist groups who stormed the Capitol, not ISIS or Al Qaida, remain our biggest terrorist threats.
The worst pandemic ever to hit our country, the coronavirus with its variants delta and omicron, has claimed over 800,000 U.S. lives. The one million mark may be reached before the next Super Bowl.
Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has massed hundreds of thousands of troops on the border of Ukraine. President Joe Biden’s White House, the Pentagon and our NATO allies are on war alert. Simultaneously China has been making bellicose noises about “finally” invading Taiwan and adding that island nation to its Communist empire.
Meanwhile our Congress has turned into a veritable snake pit.
A member on the right — Rep. Paul Gozar, R-Ariz. — has menaced a member on the left — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY — with video threats of assassination. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, apparently is focused exclusively on his chances for becoming Speaker if the GOP wins the 2022 mid-term elections and refuses, thus far, to discipline Gozar and others who have been behaving like anarchists.
Recent shootings and trials have put exclamation points on divisions among the citizenry. I have family members actually texting “Cheers!” over 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse’s being exonerated by a jury in his fatal shooting of two white defenders of a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
They are no doubt less pleased over the convictions in Brunswick, Georgia, of three white men in the shooting death of unarmed Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was guilty of nothing more than “running while black” through a predominantly white neighborhood.
Add to those cases yet another mindless school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, Nov. 30 by a 15-year-old, Ethan Crumbley, whose parents gave him an early Christmas present, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. He took the weapon to school and mowed down classmates, leaving four dead and seven injured before he was captured.
This time, in a landmark event, his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged as accessories and, like their son, face significant prison time if convicted.
What a way to usher in Christmas, Chanukah and Kwanza 2021.
My most fervent suggestion for all of us is: Pray for peace and reconciliation. And let each other know that “I still love you, despite our differences.” Sing “Joy to the World” and “Wonders of His Love.”