On Friday afternoon, still trying to wrap my mind around the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week by a pro-Trump mob, I came upon online video of the fatal shooting of U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 35, and heard the shot that killed her.
Angry MAGA rioters who’d been trying to break through double doors on the second floor reeled back in shock as Babbitt, a Californian, collapsed to the marble floor right in their midst. Some knelt to provide her aid, but it was too little too late.
Babbitt was one of five individuals who died in the insurrection. Another was a Capitol police officer, Brian Sicknick, 42, who’d been struck with a fire extinguisher and succumbed later in a D.C. hospital. Three other people collapsed amid the swirling throngs of rioters and died of medical conditions.
I sensed irony in Babbitt’s death by gunshot. Many of the pro-Trump forces that breached the Capitol, ransacked offices and created havoc were indubitably pro-gun people. By implication such people would approve of shooting anyone stupid enough to intrude into their house.
The vicious intrusion into the halls of Congress afforded security forces the incentive to shoot to “send a message” that the insurrection was criminal and had to be thwarted. Babbitt, a pro-Trumper, took the fatal bullet that spoke the message, loud and clear, to all her comrades.
Why were thousands of MAGA folks, some armed with powerful weapons, breaking into and desecrating the halls of American democracy on Wednesday, Jan. 6?
They were dispatched to that scene in unmistakably clear terms by a “call to action” issued by President Donald J. Trump at a rally close to the White House less than an hour prior to the assault. The incitement to sedition, in other words, came directly from the lips of the commander-in-chief.
Babbitt’s bloody death may just have proven the turning point in the assault. Coincidentally or not, minutes later Trump put out a video urging his supporters to “go home.” Not long afterward, Capitol police and reinforcements were able to push the rioters through the front doors and down the steps leading to the building.
Relatively few arrests — 40 or so — were made at the scene; 50 more later. Hundreds of insurrectionists were allowed to scurry off into the night and regain their vehicles. The great majority appeared to have come from well outside of the D.C. area.
That same evening U.S. senators and representatives who had huddled in nooks and crannies in balconies and elsewhere in the Capitol, guarded by Capitol police, re-emerged and regained their places in their respective chambers.
Directed by Senator Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California, they moved expeditiously to vote down minority resolutions to challenge the validity of electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania.
With Vice President Mike Pence presiding, they accepted the election of Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president to succeed Trump on Jan. 20.
Trump had spent the day excoriating Pence for his role in the process, and indeed Pence’s very life was probably in danger from the rampaging, and armed, mob.
Order restored, the people’s business conducted, Donald Trump was officially certified as a one-term president.