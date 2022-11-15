The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Returning to the U.S. in 1994 after nine years of living in France, I was struck almost immediately by how unhealthy we were on this side of the pond compared to the French people I knew. We were too much beholden to fast (fried and sugary) food, to snacking between meals and to foregoing the drinking of water.

Our political health, too, was already becoming infected by conspiracy theories, demonizing of people who did not share our worldview and a penchant for preferring fantasy to facts.

John Patrick Grace has embarked on a new adventure: his 80s. He is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

