Returning to the U.S. in 1994 after nine years of living in France, I was struck almost immediately by how unhealthy we were on this side of the pond compared to the French people I knew. We were too much beholden to fast (fried and sugary) food, to snacking between meals and to foregoing the drinking of water.
Our political health, too, was already becoming infected by conspiracy theories, demonizing of people who did not share our worldview and a penchant for preferring fantasy to facts.
Admittedly, even in France they were opening up McDonalds and KFCs in the large cities back in the early 1990s, and the French are not particularly charitable when speaking of politicians they dislike.
On the health front, first a confession: I had long been as guilty as the next guy or gal in neglecting vital areas of caring for my body — until quite recently. And it’s all still a work in progress.
Dental health is hugely important. Frankly, not even some otherwise good dentists whom I’ve known have made a strong enough case that caring for your teeth and gums is vital not only for those areas but also for the health of your whole body.
In short, poor dental health is likely to translate into poor overall health. It’s the old truth that our bodies are only as healthy as their weakest elements. Your body’s immune system, if teeth and gums are failing, will have to spend its energy there, possibly creating deficits elsewhere and dragging you down overall.
So we must schedule regular checkups with a dentist and have him or her fill cavities, yes, even drill root canals, cap (and thus protect) weaker teeth, and help us head off gum (periodontal) disease. I have actually done this fairly well throughout my life but have stepped it up a notch as I have aged.
Know your risk factors, which requires a good health history and counseling from your family physician and specialists. I am, for instance, at high risk for skin cancer due to my complexion and too many childhood cases of sunburn. So I am regular with a dermatologist.
I’m aware that one grandparent died of a heart attack, another of a stroke, another of complications from alcohol abuse and yet another from old age. I’ve always kept my drinking of wine and beer moderate, and I am a never-smoker. Hint: If you smoke, stop. Nicotine is a slow-motion killer.
As to water: Drink plenty of it. Every day. I find that it’s a hard thing to do, we so often prefer coffee, tea or — a real negative — soft drinks. I’ve hiked my consumption of water only over the past several years, and I still find it takes a conscious effort.
On the political front, we simply need to dial down the inner rage — which is highly stressful and thus a drain on health. Our country — it is now a cliché to remark — has gotten over-the-top polarized. I’m hopeful that, with the mid-term elections now behind us, reasonable minds in Washington and here at home will be able to dialog better and work together for our economic and social good.
Let’s favor candidates who respect the facts and speak plainly about what they believe is right and who put a lid on name calling and fear mongering.
John Patrick Grace has embarked on a new adventure: his 80s. He is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
