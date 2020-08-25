Farmers know about them and treat them warily. Ditto gardeners and hikers. The rest of us may sally along in blithe unawareness until one day a clutch of these microscopic arachnids gain access to our bodies and start feasting on our flesh. The reddish welts they leave may burn and itch for two weeks or more.
Chiggers.
Also known as harvest mites or berry bugs, they subsist in tall grasses and weeds and forest brush, becoming especially prolific after rain or in periods of damp. I must have invited the chiggers to climb aboard as I dove into a long row of weeds with bare hands, determined to clean up our streetside plantings before company arrived from Chicago.
Ticks and other pests that might hitchhike on your body are so much more visible. It’s easier to spot them and take preventive or remedial action. Not so with chiggers — as small as a ballpoint pen’s tip, or even tinier.
The infestation hit my ankles, legs and arms as we were hosting Paula’s brother Greg and sister-in-law Lucy and continued to develop as the Democratic National Convention, live from all over the place, lit up the TV screens. The nasty bugs — tiny mites, really — were a major distraction for this way-gone political news junkie.
On multiple nights I was still fighting the intense itching at 3 a.m. while I scrolled through the cable news channels for replays of speeches by Barack Obama, DNC presidential nominee Joe Biden and VP nominee Kamala Harris, and punditry thereupon.
The rolling theme seemed to be “America is out of sorts,” plagued by a coronavirus spreading like wildfire, with death tolls mounting toward a projected 200,000 by mid-September. And Trump is at war with his own virus experts. Virtually all DNC convention speakers, including invited Republicans, blamed President Donald Trump for mismanaging our nation’s response to the worst global pandemic since the 1918-19 Spanish flu.
Already sharing the distress expressed by at least 55% of U.S. voters, with the economy shedding jobs and parents afraid to send their children back to school, I found myself locked in what felt like mortal combat with the onslaught of chiggers. A double portion of pain.
What helped most were soaping up my body and taking hot baths with Epsom salts, followed by an application of colloidal silver blended with coconut oil (Paula’s own discovery from surfing the web). Over-the-counter anti-itch creams helped as well.
At HIMG’s Now Care a nurse practitioner did nothing more than prescribe a steroid to tamp down the itching. Paula’s potion worked well enough without my adding the steroid side effects of ramping up appetite and suppressing the immune system, so I never filled the prescription.
As the Republicans’ floating convention to nominate Trump for a second term gets underway, I’m hopeful of being able to itch less and follow news more. A word to the wise: Watch out for chiggers and don’t take them lightly. Scrub down after gardening or hiking, shower well, and toss all your clothes and underwear immediately into the hot-water cycle.