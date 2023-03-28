In Chapter 54 of a treatise titled “On the Incarnation,” a fourth-century bishop and Father of the Church, St. Athanasius, wrote a sentence that, in the words of an Orthodox priest, author and theologian, “have echoed down through the centuries, even into our own time.” That sentence is a real stunner: “God became man so that man could become God.”
The author who cites Athanasius’ bold claim and offers an explication of it is Fr. Andrew Stephen Damick, who served from 2007 to 2009 in Charleston as assistant pastor of St. George Antiochan Orthodox Cathedral. He is currently stationed in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.
Fr. Damick says the doctrine capsuled in that remarkable sentence is called theosis — a Greek word that translates as “divinization.”
Out of my own readings, meditation and lifelong participation in the Catholic Church, I sense that this doctrine contains deep truths that need to be coaxed to the surface. And preached about more often than they are.
We’re still in the midst of Lent 2023 and heading toward Holy Thursday and the washing of the feet, as we recall Jesus’ washing of his apostles’ feet prior to the Last Supper. Toward Good Friday and the elaborate service that commemorates Jesus’ being whipped, crowned with thorns, and made to carry the cross to his own brutal execution on Calvary.
The deep anguish of Jesus’ mother, Mary, his beloved disciple John, and others of his disciples upon seeing Jesus’ body, bloody and drained of color, being taken down from the cross will soon give way to the surprise and joy of Easter: his resurrection. That is what Christians worldwide celebrate with cymbals, harp, trumpets and sonorous sacred choral music. “Christ is risen! Hallelujah.”
What’s more, scripture says if we die with Christ — meaning, die to our own sinfulness, our preference of self will to God’s will — we shall rise with him. (See Rom. 6:8 and 2 Tim 2:11) and gain that age-old promise of eternal life in union with our Creator beyond this earthly “vale of tears.”
So now is an ideal time to dive into Athanasius’ remark and with help from Fr. Damick and scripture to see what we can understand.
“Divinization” can seem scary, but it is real, Fr. Damick says, citing 2 Peter 1:4. which speaks of disciples becoming “sharers in the Divine nature.” I would suggest also a look at John 17:22, where Jesus, praying to his Father, augurs “that they may all be one, as you, Father, are in me, and I in you, that they also may be one in us that the world may believe that you sent me.”
This sharing in God’s own nature, Fr. Damick asserts, is a process that continues throughout our life on earth and beyond into eternity. Catholic theology agrees with that understanding in contrast to other Christian notions of “once saved, always saved,” tying an individual’s salvation to a one-time religious experience.
Unless we are assumed into God, how could we survive eternally? We are but finite human beings, but God is infinite. His infinity makes room for us in union with his own omnipresent, all-powerful being — so long as we accept him as our source and our destiny, and his son Jesus as our redeemer and Lord. Then continue to welcome the graces he sends.
That is how we, in God, can live forever.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He currently a candidate for a master’s degree in catechesis (theology) through online studies with the Catholic University of America.
