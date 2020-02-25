“Evangelize or Fossilize” is a phrase you hear quite a bit among evangelical missionaries and preachers. It is also the title of a book by the late and very prolific British Presbyterian author and pastor Herbert Lockyear.
That author’s message to fellow pastors and their congregations is simple but stark: Either you put energy into spreading the gospel, or your churches will wither on the vine. They will lose their power, and attendance will come down to those who “like the music” and, even more, the post-service coffee and doughnuts.
Nationally, church attendance is down across many Christian denominations. And among other faiths, such as contemporary Judaism, the same phenomenon of vanishing worshippers is felt. Charleston’s two Jewish temples, for instance, are merging into just one.
Church splits have also been occurring at a fearsome rate. The United Methodist Church’s many installations across the United States are having to choose between those who voted against authorizing gay marriage and those who want to accept it.
The new Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling Charleston, the Most Rev. Mark Brennan, recently paid his first visit to my church, St. Stephen’s in Ona. He preached on how we were to be “the light in the world” and show the way to Christ for others around us.
That’s the heart of evangelizing. Like author Lockyear, Bishop Brennan said our life as Christians should be all about reaching out and spreading the gospel. He challenged us to add another Mass to our usual 9:30 p.m. Sunday service.
“I see you don’t have a Saturday evening Mass here,” the bishop said. And he urged us to go out and recruit enough new members so we would have to put that Mass on our weekend schedule.
Actually, the people of St. Stephen’s have traditionally wanted to avoid creating a Saturday evening Mass so that “we can all be together in one service.” Indeed, our church does have a warm family-like atmosphere. But I think Bishop Brennan is right: If you have something of great value, as for example our belief in the true presence of Christ in Catholic Eucharist, then you MUST go out and tell others and bid them “come to the feast.”
The word “evangelize” seems to scare many churchgoers. The tendency I see is that just coming on Sunday, listening attentively to the sermon or homily and putting a check in the collection plate or basket should mean “I’m good to go.”
My friend John Yeager, the new pastor at Enslow Park Presbyterian, recounted how a congregant at a church he was visiting told him candidly after a service, “Hey, I don’t want to have to go out and do all this stuff. I just want to come to church and then go to heaven.”
That attitude, however, does not match up well with “the Great Commission,” as found in the final chapter of Matthew (and also in Mark.) The resurrected Jesus tells his disciples:
“All power on heaven and earth has been given to me. Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.” (Matt 28: 18-20).
That is evangelizing.