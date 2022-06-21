Evidence has been piling up in the Jan. 6 committee hearings in the U.S. House probing the 2021 Capitol riot that former President Donald J. Trump was complicit in drawing a mob to Washington, D.C., to protest against the certification of his electoral loss to Joe Biden.
In the words of Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, co-chair of the committee, Trump “summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame that led to the attack on the Capitol.”
Trump, meanwhile, put out a 12-page statement denying the legitimacy of the committee and has been exploring a 2024 run to reclaim the high office he lost to Biden by a count of 306 electoral votes to 232.
In the midst of the hearings last week the U.S. Department of Justice sent over a request to the committee to have copies made of all their depositions, investigations and hearings. This indicates an interest in federal prosecution of those behind the insurrection, possibly including even Trump.
During the run-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to presidential aides who testified at the hearings, the White House saw intense verbal skirmishing between “Team Normal” and “Team Crazy.”
Those on Team Normal, such as members of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff, were doing their daily best to convince Trump that “You lost the election. There was no fraud sufficient to change the count.” Those on Team Crazy, such as White House lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, were busy talking Trump into pressuring Pence to refuse to certify the ballots from the states and “redo the election.”
Trump went with Team Crazy.
Out across the country, militant Trump supporters buckled up their gear, body armor, weapons and banners screaming “Stop the Steal!” and “1776,” and headed en masse to Washington. A number bused in from West Virginia.
Testimony before the committee demonstrated that Trump had been told that the election had not been “stolen,” and that Pence had looked at every possible shred of evidence that might show fraud — and had come up empty.
Nonetheless, on the day before the insurrection, Trump promised a crowd in Georgia that “Mike Pence and I are in total agreement (on the fraud issue)”. But that was a lie.
Trump is sometimes accused of saying, “Never admit. Deny, deny, deny.” Yet, though this exact quote cannot be traced, that was precisely what he was doing in the lead-in to the riot, which resulted in four deaths and 140 injuries among police officers and over 800 arrests of riot participants.
The former president continues to double down on his insistence that he was cheated out of re-election, and the expectation is he just cannot let go of that line.
Millions around the country still believe his words rather than the contrary words of Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, White House staff and even Trump’s daughter Ivanka — all showcased in the Jan. 6 committee hearings thus far.
Today’s Republican Party is split between those who back Trump and echo his false claims, and those, such as Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who are persuaded that the GOP needs to “get beyond Trump” and look elsewhere for a leader and 2024 hopeful.
More than 100 Republicans running for the House or the Senate in mid-term elections still cling to Trump and echo what’s been called his “Big Lie.” That may not play so well for them come November.