The late 1950s song “Sixteen Candles” has been running through my head this March because our wonderful Shepherd-Huskie mix and former Hospice House therapy dog Cooper has reached his 16th birthday (or at least “birth month”).
Cooper Grace is now four and a half years beyond the average lifespan for canines of his breed. (In human years, he’s 88.) Hard to believe!
We got him as a true rescue. Cooper and his sister, as 12-week-old pups, were thrown into a creek in a rural area ten miles north of Chesapeake, Ohio, apparently with the idea they would drown.
A local couple driving by saw the pups thrashing around in the creek, fished them out, took them home and cleaned them up. Through a grapevine of mutual friends, we heard about the rescues and went to see them.
Paula wanted a female dog, but I fell in love with Cooper’s tawny and white fur. The female was a straight brown. “OK. He’ll be your dog. You take care of him,” Paula said.
Knowing of my literary bent, I had people suggest I must have named the pup after the 19th-century novelist James Fenimore Cooper. Not at all.
His namesake is CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. As a journalist myself, I especially appreciated Anderson’s leading a crew into Syria during pitched battles between the government and rebel forces struggling against the regime of Bashar al-Assad. The CNN crew went in at risk of their lives as they had no permission to enter the country.
When Cooper was 4, I reckoned that given his friendliness with strangers and how seldom he barked, he could make a decent therapy dog for Hospice patients and their visitors. I inquired about this with Hospice of Huntington.
Sure enough, they had just lost a long-term therapy dog to arthritis. “We’ll give your pup a try,” they said. They put me through a series of do’s and don’ts and scheduled a “tryout” for Cooper.
Our first patient visit was to a girl in her late teens dying of cerebral palsy. The girl’s parents were on hand as visitors. I had Cooper on a leash, as Hospice requires. On his own, with no prompting, Cooper went up to the side of the girl’s bed, put his paws up on the bed and began to lick her bare arm. The girl, who was fully conscious, expressed delight.
I looked over at her parents and saw they were crying.
That did it for the nurse observing our tryout. Cooper had passed his interview. He was hired as the replacement therapy dog Hospice was seeking — and I with him as pet minder.
We showed up for duty on many a Sunday afternoon for nine full years until I felt Cooper himself was too beleaguered by arthritis and other nagging maladies. Time to close out our volunteer work. By then Hospice had a bevy of other therapy dogs to carry on with the ministry.
We took away a passel of fond memories and many expressions of gratitude.
One day as I signed in at Hospice the attendant had said, “Cooper’s got mail.” A card, addressed to “Cooper the Dog” told of how much he had consoled a grieving family. I heard later that Cooper had been “mentioned at graveside.”
John Patrick Grace is a book editor and teaches The Life Writing Class. He is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.
