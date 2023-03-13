The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The late 1950s song “Sixteen Candles” has been running through my head this March because our wonderful Shepherd-Huskie mix and former Hospice House therapy dog Cooper has reached his 16th birthday (or at least “birth month”).

Cooper Grace is now four and a half years beyond the average lifespan for canines of his breed. (In human years, he’s 88.) Hard to believe!

John Patrick Grace is a book editor and teaches The Life Writing Class. He is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.

