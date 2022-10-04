The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chatting with neighbors or even with folks on downtown Huntington sidewalks who recognize me from my picture with this column, a frequent question I get is: “How is Cooper doing?” I’m happy to report that for a 60-pound-plus shepherd-huskie mix now rounding the turn at 15.5 years old, Cooper is doing amazingly well.

Paula and I never expected that he would “make it” this far. The average life span for dogs in his category is 11.5 years. He has topped that by four full years and shows every indication he’s got more life to live.

John Patrick Grace lives in eastern Cabell County. He and his wife, Paula, say they have been blessed beyond belief by sharing their home with Cooper and four outstanding felines — Max and Cleo (both deceased) and Punkin and Mocha, both alive and well.

