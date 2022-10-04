Chatting with neighbors or even with folks on downtown Huntington sidewalks who recognize me from my picture with this column, a frequent question I get is: “How is Cooper doing?” I’m happy to report that for a 60-pound-plus shepherd-huskie mix now rounding the turn at 15.5 years old, Cooper is doing amazingly well.
Paula and I never expected that he would “make it” this far. The average life span for dogs in his category is 11.5 years. He has topped that by four full years and shows every indication he’s got more life to live.
I want to credit the care Cooper has received throughout his long life to the vets at Stonecrest Animal Hospital on 5th Street hill and, more recently, Guyan Animal Hospital on U.S. 60 across from Christ the King Lutheran Church. A special shoutout to Dr. Anna Scarberry and her team at Guyan.
She provided early diagnosis of congestive heart failure, with which both humans and animals can, with the right medication, hang on for quite some time. The key meds are furosemide and enalapril. Dr. Scarberry also has us dosing Cooper with other meds for his kidneys and his lungs.
Cooper is retired now from therapy dog duty at Hospice of Huntington, where he joyfully served for nine long years, mostly on Sunday afternoons. He was a natural for this service right from the get-go.
I’ll never forget his first visit to a patient room. There we found a teenage girl dying of cerebral palsy. Her mother and father were with her at the time we came in, accompanied by a Hospice aide. Without any coaching, Cooper went up to the girl’s bedside, put his paws on the bed and began licking the girl’s bare arm, which lay close to the edge.
I happened to glance at her parents and saw that the mother was shedding tears. It was the first of many, many loving touches Cooper exhibited while visiting the dying and schmoozing with their family members and friends. He was especially wonderful with small children, whom he let climb all over him without any protesting barks or signs of displeasure.
One afternoon I arrived at Hospice with Cooper, and the attendants at the main desk said, “Cooper has mail.”
I opened the small envelope addressed to “Cooper, the Dog” extracted the card, bent down and read it to Cooper in full. It began “Dear Cooper” and went on to extol his virtues as a loving hound who had meant a lot to the family. His visit to the Hospice room came just hours before the patient’s departure for a better realm.
As longtime readers of this space will recall, Cooper has always been a “runner.” We have no fenced yard, so he needs always to be walked on a leash. If he happens to get out of the house or, as once happened, away from a hired dog walker, he’ll be off into 26 acres of woods in our area, headed for parts unknown.
Praise the Lord, we’ve always gotten him back — even after absences of 10 days in the dead of winter with temps in single digits. And once in warmer weather, after four and a half weeks! Plenty of prayer and the kindness of attentive strangers who called the phone number on his collar brought him home to us.
John Patrick Grace lives in eastern Cabell County. He and his wife, Paula, say they have been blessed beyond belief by sharing their home with Cooper and four outstanding felines — Max and Cleo (both deceased) and Punkin and Mocha, both alive and well.
