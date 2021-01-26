A very young Huskie-Shepherd mix pup and his sister were thrown into a creek in a rural area north of Chesapeake, Ohio, in spring 2007, presumably with the intention that they would drown. Friends of friends of ours, driving by, spied the pups thrashing in the water, stopped, fished them out and took them home to clean them up.
That is how I first heard about the tawny-and-white-haired dog I would name Cooper. A woman with whom Paula and I sing in the choir at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Ona mentioned that her girlfriend and the woman’s husband had rescued two dogs. “Would you care to take a look and see if you could possibly adopt one?” she asked us.
And so we drove out Ohio 243 to Ralph and Maryanne Oberly’s place and met the two pups, then judged to be 12 weeks old, a male and a female. Paula had really wanted a female dog, but she knew I’d been hankering for a dog to adopt for some time. At first sight I fell for the coat colors on the male dog. So Paula said, “You choose.”
I chose the male pup, and the Oberlys decided to adopt the female pup, whom they named Josie.
We brought our new bundle of fur home to (we hoped) blend with our tuxedo cat, Cleo, she of the black body fur and white-furred paws. After gingerly dancing around each other, with a few growls and hisses, the two became more accepting and over time good friends.
It wasn’t long before Cooper threw us into spasms of anxiety with not one but two forays away from home. One happened while we were visiting the Oberlys and letting Cooper and Josie play together in their unfenced back yard. A big black neighbor dog came over to play with them, and when he darted off toward home, Cooper followed.
This was on an icy winter day. Temperatures had dipped down into single digits. We scoured the area day after day, posting “Dog Lost” signs everywhere, knocking on strangers’ doors to give them a description. The search lasted a full week while the mercury stayed below freezing, day and night.
Finally, a neighbor of the Oberlys called Marieanne to say, “That missing dog is in my yard.” We all hurried over with a clutch of meaty treats and lured Cooper back to our waiting arms.
Within a year he was off and running again. The second time we’d asked a 14-year-old boy in our neighborhood to walk Cooper, just once, on a Sunday afternoon while we had to be away for a long time. He took it into his young head to run with Cooper on the leash, tripped, fell down and lost his grip. Cooper was off into the woods like a shot.
At least the weather was better. This was summertime. But not only weeks but more than a month dragged by while we placed ads, posted “Missing Dog” signs in a wide area, hoped and prayed. Indeed, in truly miraculous fashion, we again recovered our beloved Cooper. I’ll never forget the voice on the phone one evening that said, “We’ve found your dog.”
Cooper’s story will continue next week, straight through the odyssey of his nine-plus years as a therapy dog for Hospice of Huntington and his current status as an ailing senior.