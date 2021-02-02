This column continues the story of Cooper Grace, begun last week.
When Cooper was age four, I’m not sure how the idea struck me but I found myself visiting the downtown admin office of Hospice of Huntington at 1106 6th Ave. and inquiring as to whether they might need a therapy dog to visit patients and their families.
Cooper’s early overexuberance had mellowed, and as he had always been “a people dog” and wonderful with children, I thought he had therapy dog potential.
Surprise, surprise. The therapy dog that had long been making the rounds of patient rooms at Imogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on the Ohio River had just retired from her duty. The position was open, and Hospice decided to give Cooper a tryout.
Our first visit was to the room of a 17-year-old girl who was dying of cerebral palsy. Her parents happened to be there visiting. Cooper, quite on his own initiative, made his way to her bed, put his paws up on the bed and nuzzled, then licked the girl’s bare arm. She clearly enjoyed the touch.
When I looked at her parents to see if they approved, I saw that they had tears in their eyes.
On another occasion Cooper and I had visited four or five rooms and I thought we’d wrapped up our stay. I was chatting near the nurses station with a Baptist pastor who’d been making the rounds of patients and told him, “I guess we’re through for today. I’m going to take Cooper home.”
He looked straight into Cooper’s eyes and then said, “That dog is not ready to leave.”
Nonetheless I got Cooper into the elevator, rode down to the first floor and exited with him through the double glass doors. He took about five steps, then did a 180 and marched right back to those doors and put his nose against the glass.
I can take a hint. So back onto the elevator we went, back up to the second floor. We had no sooner exited the elevator than a tall, trim man in a buckskin jacket came running at us from down the corridor, begging, “Can that dog visit my wife? My wife just loves dogs.”
Sure enough, we followed him to his wife’s room, where she sat up in bed, her eyes now bright and happy. Cooper put his front paws up on the bed and the two of them had a lovefest for several minutes. Talk about canine instinct!
One afternoon I arrived at Hospice and an attendant said, “Cooper’s got mail.”
“To Cooper, the Dog,” the envelope said.
The handwritten message inside told Cooper how important he had been to a family with his visit. The family’s loved one, a woman in her 60s, had died just shortly after our stay in the room and Cooper’s schmoozing with her husband and children. I later learned that Cooper was cited at graveside.
Cooper, if he makes it, turns 14 this March. He is suffering from congestive heart failure, kidney problems and an early cancer and is under treatment and medication for all of it. Please join us in our prayers to extend his life as long as possible and for a happy entrance into the embrace of a loving God.