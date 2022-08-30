A recent Washington Post headline read: “Americans think COVID-19 is over. The coronavirus may have other ideas.”
Just look around and notice how true that headline has become. Stadiums — both for the Little League World Series, Major League Baseball and now high school and college football — are often jammed to the gills. Fans sit cheek by jowl next to people they know not at all.
Who’s vaccinated? Who’s boosted? Who’s not? And who might be, at that very moment, carrying the virus? The spectators typically have no idea.
In stores around Huntington and satellite communities, as elsewhere in the nation, few shoppers and not enough clerks are masking. The whole notion of “social distance” has apparently gone out the window.
In Cabell County those testing positive are up, and indeed the county registered its 400th COVID death last week, though ICU intakes are not currently too worrisome. That could change with cooler weather coming in and more folks spending time indoors. The virus spreads more rapidly in closer quarters and without the movement of air the outdoors provides.
We had our own wakeup call just last week in our two-story hangout just west of Barboursville. Paula started feeling shaky and feverish with a headache and a scratchy throat. “Oh, oh,” I said. “Better get a test.”
As it happened we already had a home testing kit on hand. Whew! Her test came up negative. Maybe her three shots of Pfizer were keeping the virus at bay.
Symptoms, however, continued — and even got worse. By Day Two she hardly felt like moving. And her appetite was nil. Ritz crackers — without even a smidge of cheddar on top — was all she felt like eating. And now she had body aches to go with chills and a rising fever.
By then we’d heard from friends in our choir at St. Stephen in Ona that some had initially tested negative, but with symptoms worsening, took a second test and found they were positive.
As a precaution I had begun sleeping on a couch or in our spare bedroom with the first onset of Paula’s symptoms. Good idea, as it turned out, because on her next try she tested positive. I kept more distance from her even as we moved about the house. I fixed my own meals, as she still wasn’t up to eating very much.
On Day Four of Paula’s bout with the virus, I took myself over to NOW Care at HIMG on Route 60 East and got the nostril swab test. I still had no symptoms myself other than the usual congestion from my chronic sinus condition.
After the nose swab they said, “We’ll call you with the results.” Two days later they did. “Negative, all good,” a chipper voice from HIMG conveyed over the phone.
Paula and I waited patiently for five days to elapse, the appointed time for her to retake the home COVID test. Her symptoms had fairly much receded — no more fever or headache or cough, and even the body aches — the worst part for her — seemed gone. “It’ll be negative for sure,” I said confidently.
It wasn’t. “Positive.” Bummer. Then we heard from another St. Stephen choir member who’d just tested positive, jeopardizing a trip out west to see her parents.
The COVID wars continue. Let’s all resolve to fight on with shots, masking, tests — whatever it takes.
John Patrick Grace formerly covered health care for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He writes from his home in eastern Cabell County.
