So how did your Thanksgiving go? And what are your plans for Christmas?
If you followed CDC guidelines for this holiday season, you stayed at home and celebrated Thanksgiving with those who share your household. And again according to those guidelines, you’re going to do the same for Christmas.
Paula and I love both holidays, and we cherish spending time with family and close friends on both occasions. We typically travel to Chicago or Kansas City or have family come here to our roost on West Pea Ridge. We love the festivities!
Not this year, however; not this year. We had Thanksgiving turkey and the trimmings for just the two of us, with a few table treats for our wonderful therapy dog, Cooper. And that’s what will be going down this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well.
As a nation, we are in the midst of a wildly surging coronavirus pandemic that has already removed upwards of 270,000 of our fellow Americans from this life and is threatening to take out another 150,000 of us by March 1 unless we start behaving better.
Cabell County now ranks as the third-highest county in the state for COVID-19 cases and deaths, following on the heels of Kanawha and Monogalia. We were doing very well for awhile, then things started sliding and now we are living in virus hell. According to the Huntington mayor’s office, one in every 85 residents of Cabell County has been infected with Covid-19.
Conscientious governors and mayors across the U.S. have been pleading with their people to follow the CDC guidelines. In other words, stay home and stay safe. Bucking that advice, in droves Americans have hit the road and jammed into the airports to do exactly the opposite: go home, go party, go blissfully into what’s been termed “the dark winter of 2020.”
Chalk it up to “pandemic fatigue.” Or denial of science. Or a belief that “this virus isn’t all that dangerous; it’s just another form of flu.”
The virus, however, isn’t listening. The virus doesn’t care if you are Republican or Democrat or independent, young or old, Caucasian or a person of color. Or whether you live in a large city or a small town.
The best metaphor I’ve heard depicts the virus as akin to a forest fire, sweeping from one place to the next, always looking for “human wood” to devour.
Steve Beshear, Kentucky’s Democratic governor, is fending off suits from two families who are accusing him of “criminalizing family gatherings.” Many other governors who’ve issued mask mandates and limits on even small gatherings are probably feeling the same heat.
“There are some out there who will never believe the severity of this virus,” Beshear said recently, “no matter what we tell them.”
Incredibly, I’ve seen reports of patients dying in ICUs in South Dakota from the effects of the coronavirus, who almost to their last breath have been denying the reality of Covid-19. “This cannot be happening,” one said to a nurse, “I just know this disease isn’t real; it’s all made up by the media.”
Time to escape from that kind of denial. The media are not the enemy. The virus is. The virus and those who have tried to persuade us that “this is all overblown; it’s just going to go away — like magic.”