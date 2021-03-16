“Appointment Scheduled!” said the notice from vaccine administration manager: Fruth Pharmacy 12, 1419 U.S. Rt. 60 E., Huntington, West Virginia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, 12:45 p.m. Wow! I would be getting my COVID-19 shot in the arm and be protected, to a degree, from the virus that has devastated the entire world and killed over 520,000 Americans in one year.
I was ecstatic to receive this notice. The ecstasy, however, did not last long. The very next day I got an email informing me that “your appointment has been canceled.” Bummer.
Not to worry. Back to the drawing board. I huddled once more with a friend who works for a prominent not-for-profit in Huntington, the person who had set up my first appointment. “This happened to me, too,” she allowed. “In fact, my appointments were canceled twice before I finally got the vaccine.”
Appointment scheduled! This time it was a bit farther away, but I had told my friend I’d drive almost anywhere to get that COVID shot. The new date for an injection was Thursday, Feb. 11, at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, 10:30 a.m.
Whew! It’s really gonna happen, I told myself. I had not many hours of being happy before another downer email came: Your appointment has been canceled.
What in tarnation is going on? I asked myself — and others who were more “in the know.”
Turned out that the state had decided to privilege folks needing their second COVID shot over those lined up to get their first. “ Hey!” I shouted to the wind. “I’m 78 years old. I have chronic sinus problems. Aren’t I some kind of priority?”
I dialed the office of Gov. Jim Justice. They patched me through to a vaccine hotline, and after a short wait — “You are caller Number 19. Please stay on the line” — I found myself talking to an actual person.
“What’s the deal?” I said, trying to convey my disappointment, “I’m 78. I’m a Hospice volunteer. I thought Gov. Justice said not enough people were signing up for shots. My appointments have been canceled — twice!”
The female voice from the governor’s office was sympathetic, sweet even. She promised to get me back in line.
Sure, sure, I thought. Bet she says that to everyone. I felt like I might have a long wait.
So getting the shot was not at all on my mind the next day when out of the blue a phone call came from Marshall Health at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “Mr. Grace? You haven’t had your COVID vaccine yet?” A female voice, brimming with what sounded like genuine concern.
“Uh, no,” I said. “Would really like to, though.”
“Can you come here to Marshall Health on Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 o’clock?”
“Absolutely!”
And this time the deal was clinched. I arrived early, and the nurse at the door of the hospital auditorium said, “Go right up front to that gentleman in the blue-and-white checked shirt. He’s a pharmacist who’s working with us. He’ll give you your shot.”
So glad. Didn’t hurt a bit (Pfizer vaccine). It’s over before you know it. Side effects? Just a sore arm for about a day. Paula put medicated patches on that arm, and the soreness abated. Please, everybody, get that vaccine. You will feel, as I did, greatly relieved. Happy, even.