As we move toward mid-term elections in November, voters who consider themselves “reasonable” and “open-minded” may want to consider that they are being squeezed in a vice crushing them from both sides: Lies and delusions from the right, and lies and delusions from the left.
In other words, straight talkers among the political class appear to be a vanishing breed. And the pressures on those few straight talkers to “pick a side” have been ruthless.
Examples? How much time do you have?
On the right, the lies and delusions mostly revolve around the figure and the disinformation spawned by Donald J. Trump and his loyal allies (who are fewer in number by the week).
To avoid being “dissed” in hard-right circles, you must adhere to the belief that: the 2020 election was stolen from Trump by President Joe Biden and his Democratic party acolytes who surreptitiously (though massively) corrupted the vote count in at least six states.
With no evidence at all that such is true, you are expected nonetheless to believe this declaration on Trump’s word alone. In fact, if you are going to be wholly loyal to Trump, you must believe that not only did he win the election, he “won it by a landslide.”
Sixty courts have either dismissed or ruled against suits claiming that the election should be overturned or rerun. Grounds for dismissal were typically that plaintiffs presented no hard evidence for election fraud and thus their suits were without merit. Quite a few judges who so ruled had been appointed to the bench by Trump himself.
You must similarly believe that the U.S. House Select Committee looking into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — called by some an “insurrection” — is a witch hunt, a partisan ploy to punish people who were simply expressing their fervent loyalty to the former president.
No, the assembled had no intention of harming anyone and brought no weapons to the “demonstration,” says the far-right spin. Call them either protestors or tourists, but please don’t put them on trial for assaulting police officers or causing millions of dollars in damages to federal property. That’s just “fake news” from “the liberal media.”
The protestors who’ve already been sent to jail? Unfairly prosecuted — political prisoners, the lies continue. They should all be set free to return to their militia ranks or white militant groups, where they can peacefully drill for the coming Second Civil War.
And the far left? They are hardly blameless in the current poisoned political atmosphere. To my utter astonishment they continue to try to ram the phrase “critical race theory” down the throats of average Americans who simply want their children taught basic math, English grammar, civics, the rudiments of science and good manners.
They talk about abortion as if God himself had decreed it a right of every red-blooded woman on the planet, at any stage of gestation, right up to birth. They bandy about the phrase “marriage equality” as if same-sex relationships had any biological similarity to heterosexual ones or could serve to propagate the race. “Marriage” is a Biblical concept that applies to a covenant between a man and a woman. Period. End of story.
I myself was perfectly fine with the concept of civil unions for gays and lesbians. But in somebody’s wisdom, no, that was not enough, just had to appropriate the term “marriage” for a sexual partnership that is far from what Biblical citations clearly describe.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
