In the short run possibly, in the long run definitely, Vladimir Putin will lose his gambit to achieve a complete takeover of Russia’s sovereign neighbor to the West, the parliamentary government of Ukraine. This is a view I have heard repeatedly from U.S. experts on Russia and from foreign media experts as well.
TV viewers who have been watching the pummeling of Ukrainian airfields, military installations and even a cultural center, an opera house, schools and hospitals by Russian missiles may have the impression that Putin’s forces are subduing the Ukrainians to their will.
A more over-arching picture of the fray, however, puts this assumption into question.
Putin clearly has miscalculated his capacity to storm Ukrainian cities and force a quick surrender to allow him to set up a puppet regime that he expected Ukrainians would have little choice but to accept.
Early stiff resistance by Ukrainian military, later joined by just average citizens hurling Molotov cocktails at Russian tanks and other armored vehicles, and U.S.-supplied javelin anti-tank rockets and rocket-propelled grenades has thrown some invading forces into disarray.
Columns of Russian tanks advancing on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv were slowed by shortages of fuel and food, and even more by low morale. The New York Times reported that Russian troops approaching Kyiv were even sabotaging their own tanks and other vehicles and surrendering en masse to Ukrainian forces.
A prime Putin goal of dividing NATO nations over whether to support the Ukrainian resistance has clearly gone afoul. The 30 NATO nations, including many former Soviet bloc countries such as Hungary and Romania, have stood four-square together in their opposition to the invasion and their support of Ukraine.
Many NATO nations have collaborated with the U.S. in imposing crippling economic sanctions on Russian banking and industrial interests. Switzerland, a traditionally neutral and non-NATO nation, has joined the sanctions effort. As a result, the Russian ruble fell 30% and the Russian stock exchange 40%.
European nations plus the United States and Canada closed their airspace to all Russian aircraft, severely limiting Russians’ ability to travel to those places for business or pleasure.
Putin rather desperately tried to keep all this “bad news” from being circulated among the Russian populace, forbidding Russian TV and radio outlets from even calling the invasion an invasion — or a war. His term was “special military operation.” That effort too has been a bust.
Increasingly aware Russian citizens in Moscow and elsewhere, tuning in to social media on their cell phones, have taken to the streets in protests against the war. Upwards of ten thousand have been arrested by the police.
Reaching back even before the Trump administration, a key Putin objective has been to sow discord among Americans, dividing Democrats and Republicans over issues of race, policing, education and healthcare as well as over foreign policy. The Kremlin spent untold tens of millions of dollars on this effort, much of it through disinformation on social media and rightwing news sites.
That effort at turning Americans against one another came at least partially undone during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address March 1. Biden called for strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and for U.S. and international sanctions against Russia that prompted six standing ovations linking both sides of the aisle.