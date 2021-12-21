Image caught on a gold-toned T-shirt during a televised dance party: “Make a Friend Who Doesn’t Look Like You.” What a concept! One of my regrets in life is that I have never put energy into turning casual friendships with peers of African-American or Asian backgrounds into deep relationships that could stand the test of years.
If we could all just see one another as fully human instead of so validating only those who share our skin color or our cultural or educational background. Wouldn’t that go far toward taming fears of the demographic encroachment of minorities?
My Christmas wish for my readers — and myself and my family — is that we reach out to those who are different. That we treat them as equals before God and man. That we lower the emotional barriers we have erected between ourselves and “the other.”
A documentary film that premiered on MSNBC Films Dec. 10 shows us the way through the eyes of a young French artist who now goes by the simple name JR. Whatever his name of birth was, before he became JR he came upon a paper bag left on a Paris subway station and found that it contained a camera.
Already a graffiti artist, JR had never before that discovery explored his potential as a photographer. The camera turned him loose to “go wild.” Suddenly he was launched into a dizzying array of photo shoots, not only in his native Parisian region, but to the favelas (slums) of Rio de Janeiro, to refugee camps on the U.S.-Mexican border and even into a supermax prison in California.
JR focuses primarily on human faces and coaxes his subjects into all manners of exaggerated expressions, from raucous joy to a put-on ferocious anger. Then he blows his pictures in black and white, up to 20 times life size, prints them on paper and, with a crew of young fans, glues the images to walls all over town, sometimes even to bridges.
His art is short-lived because city sanitation crews come within a day usually to wet down the paper and scrape the images from the walls.
This process lent his art — and the documentary film about it — an enchanting title: “Paper & Glue.”
JR, who is 38, joined forces with Belgian-born French film director Agnes Varda, then in her 90s, with whom he traveled around in a van shooting his pictures and recruiting young would-be artists to help him print on paper. In the dead of night, they plaster the images on walls that now become galleries of his art.
The documentary by MSNBC Films captures JR in action in a few dicey locations. While JR is taking photos in Rio’s slums, gunfire erupts nearby, a local settling of scores. He and his young hangers-on huddle in narrow archways between buildings and wait for the shooter to move on. Then they re-emerge and continue with their exotic art form.
In Les Bosquets de Montfermeil, a massive public housing project on the outskirts of Paris, known as “le refuge des exclus” — refuge of the outcasts — the documentary producers capture a sound bite from a juvenile resident who says, “Here, we all live in hell.” And this comment comes right amid a JR photo shoot. JR’s art, however, lifts the kids higher and celebrates them on the walls of the city.