Our word “journalism” starts with the French word “jour,” meaning “day.” Covering what’s new from day to day in realms of interest to the public is the task of reporters and their editors, both in print and in broadcast media.
Do it well, and the public will rarely applaud you. Do it pockmarked with errors of fact, misspellings of names and places, and incoherent phrasings, and the public will make a mockery of what you publish.
Those among newspaper readers, television viewers or radio listeners who think turning out incisive error-free journalism one day after another is, as the expression goes, “a piece of cake” ought to be given a tryout on the city hall or police beat and see how they fare.
Deciding what to cover, where to place the story (Page 1 or bottom of Page 9), when to quote directly or else paraphrase and what descriptives to use are all items news writers and editors weigh as they roll out their daily report.
“Getting the story right” is an ever-present imperative. The public may not always catch your shoddiness. But fellow journalists, including your competition, likely will.
What the public often complains about is “media bias.” Such complaints are levelled even when a paper or broadcast outlet has bent every effort to be fair, to quote politicians or others verbatim and keep their own opinions in check. This is so because just quoting a politician correctly may expose him or her to derision.
In short, the politician may have been caught in a lie or in a quite foolish remark, and the press reflects that person’s mendacity or ineptitude. Instead of blaming the politician, certain readers or viewers will instead blame the media — which is simply doing its job.
Then you hear these same politicians whine about “fake news” or “the lamestream media” (to use the moniker coined by Sarah Palin).
Editorial writers, columnists and cartoonists are, by definition, allowed more freedom to employ nuance, judgment and even sarcasm in how they frame their daily or weekly offerings. Good papers strive for “balance” among those who produce such elements.
Never an easy task.
Having spent seven years working for The Associated Press, as a reporter in Chicago, a foreign desk editor in New York City and a foreign correspondent in Rome, I am convinced that I was trained in the gold standard of majoring in the facts, sublimating personal opinion, and striving to be fair. You just would not last long in the AP flaunting your own views in a piece that called for “straight reporting.”
Nonetheless, The AP did allow, even promote, interpretive reporting by senior journalists. And editors labelled such “News Analysis.” These were not unbridled opinion pieces but rather articles that provided context and ventured into the “Whence,” the “Whereas” and the “Where-Is-This-Headed.”
In brief, what is the back story of this news event? What are the underlying components? And, if the trend continues, where will our city, state, country or world end up?