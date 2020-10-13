WHITE OAK, Pa. — Talk about a reunion! I had not seen a niece of mine since she was a baby. West Coast move on her part. Or maybe just a lack of effort on my part. But now here we were about to alight upon the property she and her husband had bought and restored on the eastern outskirts of Pittsburgh.
Both my niece, Kelly, and her husband, Dan, met out in San Diego where she was working as a vet tech and he was operating a residential construction company.
A Pittsburgh-area native, Dan had brought Kelly to visit his parents, and someone said, “You know, there’s this neat piece of land and a house up for sale in White Oak. You ought to look at it.”
The two of them were just hours from boarding their return flight to San Diego, but they said, “What do we have to lose? Let’s take a look.”
And a look was all they needed. Love at first tractor-mower. Eleven rolling acres with some spectacular views over hilly countryside, big overgrown lawns and a brown brick ranch house that, for me at least, had kind of a California feel.
I loved the enclosed, almost Spanish-style, courtyard off the front entrance that they now use to grow peppers and tomato plants.
The key to the deal: They were mutually smitten by the house and the land.
Their place was, for us, a very manageable five-hour drive across I-64 to Charleston then up I-79 through Morgantown and into Washington, Pennsylvania, where Kelly now works at a lab that serves vets in Pennsylvania and Ohio. “Meet me at my workplace,” she told us. “It’s pretty complicated to get to our house. You can just follow me home.”
Smack inside her front door we ran into their darling Ragdoll cat, Marley. Paula and I both did a double-take. “Mocha,” Paula said, “how did you get here?” For Marley was the spittin’ image of our own Ragdoll, both with lightly mottled creamy fur and bushy gray tails. Their eyes and face markings were also a close match.
Kelly and Dan have a second cat, Ava, who has been blind from birth in one eye, but seems to cope with her handicap just fine. Both cats are certified people lovers and prone to cuddle. As is our Mocha. We too have a second cat, Punkin, a tabby and shyer with strangers but a sweetheart once she gets to know you.
Dan has done wonders with the farmette. Now retired from construction work, he spends his days mowing, gardening and upgrading the house and the outbuildings. Kelly wants a horse, and Dan has already built a four-stall paddock, a fenced pasture and a saddling corral.
They’ve also got a dozen chickens, so fresh eggs are often available for breakfast. It’s a hoot watching Marley try to herd the chickens as they scurry across the now pristine lawns.
Thank you, Kelly and Dan. Love you and looking forward to next time. Come see us in Huntington!