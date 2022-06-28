Earlier this month America lost a true north star of political punditry: Boston-area native, Notre Dame graduate and United States Marine Mark Shields. His stomping grounds were the editorial pages of The Washington Post and the airwaves of public television’s PBS NewsHour.
Cliché of eulogies though it be, some who knew and loved him said out loud, “His like will not be seen again.”
Shields died June 18 in his home at Chevy Chase, Maryland, of kidney failure. He was 85.
PBS ran a nostalgic tour of Shields’ life and commentary hosted by the NewsHour’s current anchor, Judy Woodruff, with a direct line to Ireland to add the recollections of Shields’ longtime sparring partner, David Brooks of the New York Times, vacationing on the Emerald Isle.
Shields played himself in the NewsHour debates, a political junkie with an encyclopedic grasp of American history and presidential elections, an unapologetic liberal but hardly a fringe wingnut, wielding a ready Irish wit.
Brooks began as a brash conservative ever ready to poke holes in Shields’ arguments in issues domestic or foreign but mellowed as he came to better appreciate Shields’ heart and penchant for lifting up “the little guy.”
In truth the two supposed “opponents” became great friends and regularly went to political rallies or other public events together, comparing notes afterward.
Shields signed on with the Post in 1978 and was invited onto the NewsHour platform in 1987. His first sparring partner on that show was David Gergen, a storied political pro who has worked in both Democratic and Republican White Houses and who still writes a syndicated column.
Whether it was Shields and Gergen or Shields and Brooks, the pundits sat side by side facing the NewsHour anchor, first Jim Lehrer and later Judy Woodruff, taking on the tough questions and sharing their reflections off the cuff.
No scripts, no pre-interviews, no notes, just spontaneous back and forth chatter. And without becoming apoplectic no matter how visceral an issue might be. Without name calling. Without demonizing.
David Brooks characterized his interactions with Shields as “not so much a debate but a discussion. Not trying to prove our party’s point, but just trying to figure out the world.”
Shields once remarked: “In a nation as big and brawling as ours, on this great continent which we occupy, how would we resolve our differences except through commitment, passion, intelligence and the courage of those willing to practice the political process and achieve compromise?”
On a personal note, I followed the NewsHour religiously during the Shields and Brooks years. I knew they came on about 35 minutes into the NewsHour and dueled with each other for about 10 minutes. I can remember cutting short an engagement away from home so I could get myself back in front of the TV screen in time for “Shields and Brooks.”
In the harrowing political climate in which we now surf, as if on Class IV whitewater with only a tenuous notion of how to handle a kayak, the genteel spirit, urbane wit and solid reliance upon established facts that were Mark Shields’ hallmarks are greatly missed.
Closing the televised tour of the departed pundit’s career, Judy Woodruff said, “Rest in peace, dear Mark.”