If you are feeling blitzed by the torrent of traumatizing events in our country and elsewhere on the planet, you are not alone. As my wife, Paula puts it, “It seems like the world is spinning out of control.”
Climate eruptions like temperatures in the 100s that can literally set a building on fire, from London to Phoenix. Turmoil over radically changing abortion laws, state by state, challenging women with unwanted pregnancies, overworked courts and police departments who will have to chase down and prosecute offenders.
Searing revelations of police failure in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered by an AR-15-wielding gunman while 400 armed federal, state and local officers milled around waiting for orders.
A madness-seized Vladimir Putin getting older — and apparently sicker — by the day imagining himself as the reincarnation of Peter the Great — directing massacres of Ukrainian civilians in their homeland while forcing hundreds of thousands of them into captivity in Russia.
Not to be forgotten, millions in Third World countries now on the brink of starvation because grain shipments from Ukraine have been blocked by Russian forces cutting off Black Sea access to cargo ships.
Jan. 6 committee hearings in the U.S. House where Donald Trump’s own chosen staff and associates have provided concrete evidence of the former president’s dereliction of duty during the Capitol riots. How he sat for hours and gleefully watched on television an assault by his supporters aimed at, in naked terms, the destruction of our democracy.
All this, and more, has been slapping us in the face one day after the next. And in the midst of the worst inflationary cycle in 40 years, leaving some wondering if they can afford their own rents or mortgages — or next week’s gas or groceries.
The temptation may be simply to put your head down and ignore the news. Try to act like the blitz is not real. That all of this is an unbidden nightmare, the kind that may wake you up shaking with chills.
Avoidance, however, is not the answer. Of no more use than the behavior of beachgoers who laugh off weather alerts of tsunami waves rolling in from a cloud-darkened sea. Those beachgoers will not survive the walls of water about to hit them.
Our distractions are many, violence and sexual license on the screen, jumping to the beat at the next “killer party” or just enjoying the cushy comforts of our homes and cars and next Friday night’s foray into steak and lobster at Outback.
Instead, try real conversations among family and friends, as depoliticized as possible. Same with your church community or your circle of coworkers. Share impressions and feelings as you help one another cope with what’s going on close to home and farther away.
If kids and teachers are afraid just to show up in the classroom anymore, let’s not be surprised. Gun laws need to change. The NRA’s spell over the nation needs to be broken. And our police forces need to study Uvalde seriously and brace themselves for the next mass shooting where they will perform as they should.
Last but far from least, pray. God has answers for us if we seek Him. Or are we afraid of a call to repentance and to pursuit of holier paths for our lives?
John Patrick Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
