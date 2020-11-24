Sitting at the Books-A-Million café’ recently with Barboursville writer Barbara Pursoo, I learned an astonishing factoid about Barbara’s homeland, the island nation of Grenada, which lies just off the coast of Venezuela. “Grenada has no cases of coronavirus,” my friend told me.
I first met Barbara at my church, St. Stephen RCC in Ona, but I got to know her better as we worked to bring out her brother Teddy Victor’s political memoir “Deception on Conception: What Happened in Grenada 1962 to 1990” under my company’s Mid-Atlantic Highlands imprint.
After we exchanged info on the book’s rising popularity in Grenada, we drifted into chatting about local restrictions — mask wearing, etc. — and then I asked casually, “How’s Grenada doing with COVID-19?” Her report of “zero cases” nearly floored me.
What’s their secret?
“They keep it very tight,” Barbara said. And she knows this personally, as she is back and forth quite often. “Visitors must arrive with a current negative test,” she said, “then they must go into quarantine in their hotel for four days and test negative again before they may go out on the streets.”
Even more severe is the mandate that visitors wear an ankle bracelet that will let police track their movements during the four days, and they themselves must pay for the bracelet. If they violate quarantine, visitors must leave the country.
Thus nobody is hospitalized on Grenada with the virus, and nobody dies of it.
A far cry from West Virginia, where avid Donald Trump supporters have been railing against Republican Gov. Jim Justice for imposing mask- wearing and social-distancing mandates. While doing markedly better than neighboring states, West Virginia had recorded 662 deaths due to the virus by Sunday.
“Communist! Dictator!” anonymous persons who had gained access to the governor’s cell phone number, screamed into his ear when he answered their ring. Yet restrictions in the Mountain State are no tougher than in Maryland or Virginia. Nowhere near as tight as in buttoned-up Grenada.
Among countries faring far better than the U.S. (over 258,000 deaths) in virus control are our northern neighbor, Canada (11,406 deaths) and our ally out in the Pacific, Australia (907 deaths). Quite a range of Asian countries are similarly outpacing the U.S. in managing the virus, among them Singapore (28 deaths), South Korea (505 deaths), and Taiwan (seven deaths).
What are all these places doing better than we are? They are observing the strictures of wearing a mask in public, keeping social distance, limiting gatherings to very few people. They are doing their rigorous hand washing and going into quarantine when they have been near an infected person. In other words, they are obeying the mandates instead of defying them as some of our American compatriots still do.
Being an American does not seem to prevent some of us from following strict guidelines. The NBA proved this outright in early October by conducting all playoff games in “the Bubble,” an arena in Orlando, Florida. Players wore masks at all times when not on the court. Immediately after each game, they went straight to their hotels, kept social distance, wore masks and stayed infection free.
Not a single NBA player or coach ever tested positive during the weeklong playoffs. So buck up and behave, West Virginia! It’s for our own protection.