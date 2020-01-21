Impeachment, smeashment. I know one coffee klatsch group in town that won’t freak about Donald Trump in the dock; in fact, they’ll probably make a joke about it.
The group meets three mornings a week at the McDonald’s on 5th Avenue that backs into Joan C. Edwards Stadium. I joined them recently for coffee, as I have long been fascinated with similar groups that meet all across the country to jabber about ... politics, I imagined.
“Politics? Oh, no, we never talk politics,” said a heavyset fellow named Scott.
“Why not?” I asked, naively.
“Because we don’t like politicians,” he said. The other members that morning — Alvie, Phyllis, Ronnie, Joe and James — smiled their approval. That blew up one of my hunches about such groups.
“So what do you talk about?”
“We talk about each other,” Scott said. And they do, mostly trading insults, calling each other out as lazy or not worth listening to. Really, that’s how it goes. And they’re fast friends, to boot. Even get together evenings and go to dinner. Or go to one another’s houses and help with chores.
“How long has the group been meeting?” I ask, setting myself up.
“We’ve been meeting since we started,” says Ronnie, playing the wiseacre.
Alvie, one of the originals, thinks the group may have started back in the mid-1990s. In typical style for this group, someone else chimes in, “Oh no, way before that.” I’m waiting for someone to suggest the group got going right after Lincoln’s second inaugural.
The group as it shaped up the morning I was there consisted of five men and two women, all white, and one African-American, James. I was curious as to how the group took on new members. Was there an interview? An application form?
“I lost my cell phone in here, and these people started helping me find it,” put in James.
That’s all the introduction he needed. He was thereupon invited to join the group. “Yeah, come sit up front here with us; we just talk.”
I told them they reminded me of an interview I did decades ago in a Chicago hotel with Roger Miller, composer and singer of such hits as “King of the Road” (“Trailers for sale and rent, rooms to let, fifty cents…”)
It went like this: “Roger, I understand you’re writing a book. What’s it about?”
“Oh, it’s about a hundred pages,” he said, straight-faced.
I waded in with another: “Roger, I hear you’ve been sick here lately. What have you got?”
“Aw, it ain’t nothing that a good crop duster couldn’t cure.”
That gave the group another laugh.
I told them about my expectation that all these pickup groups (of mostly older men) meeting for breakfast in McDonalds spar over politics.
“That group in the back, they talk politics. It gets hot,” Scott averred. “If you want politics, forget about us. Go back and sit with them.”
Wasn’t there ever anything serious in their chats? Yes, turns out there is: church.
“We all go to church, and so we talk about that a lot,” said Scott, who is a Baptist deacon. Alvie and his wife, Phyllis, anchor those discussions because they’ve been in church the longest. “Young people not coming to church, that’s a problem,” Scott said. “The parents won’t come, and they won’t send their children.”
“Forsake not the assembly,” Alvie said. “That’s in the Bible.” (Heb. 10:25).