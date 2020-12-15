“Over the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house we go ...” How we love that old song — and, each in our own way, do our best to “live it out” each Christmas. West Virginians are big on family gatherings and traditions. Love nothing better than a houseful of kin, turkey, dressing, cranberries, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie, with your drink of choice to help it all go down.
Better hold off on that big gathering in 2020, though. This year will be different.
The virus is raging, and while vaccines are “on the horizon,” almost all of us will have to hang in with our mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing if we want to keep the pandemic from devastating our families, coworkers and circles of friends.
Many of us waved away CDC guidelines that said “Stay home this Thanksgiving. Do not travel. Do not hold large family get togethers.” And now the public health experts — epidemiologists — are telling us that we will pay a price for being so cavalier with COVID-19.
Same as what’s been happening because of President Trump’s rallies where thousands gather packed together and few are wearing a mask. The shunning of masks as a political statement has been terrible for the nation’s health and consequently for our economy as well.
Europe, by comparison, is doing better than we are. France has seen its daily cases drop from 50,000 a day to 10,000 a day over the past couple of months. Italy has seen a similar decrease, due no doubt to ultratight restrictions and few citizens bucking those restrictions.
An Italian-born friend of mine here in Cabell County tells me that, at least in his part of southern Italy, individuals must seek an official permission simply to drive from one city or town to another. Restaurants and bars, he adds, must all close by 10 p.m.
In the same timeframe the U.S. virus caseload has skyrocketed from 100,000 cases a day to 200,000 cases a day. Deaths from the virus have been climbing sharply, too. One public health estimate says that unless we put the brakes on (i.e., get to 95% of people wearing masks) we could be looking at 530,000 American virus-related deaths by April 1.
In Washington, D.C., even the Trump administration’s own Coronavirus Task Force has been putting out dire warnings. A recent such warning said, “The Covid risk to all Americans is at an historic high. We are in a dangerous place … due to limited hospital capacity.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease specialist, cautions that “January could be our worst month yet.” He is likely calculating into that warning another heedless dismissal of public health warnings by the public and more risky holiday gatherings from just before Christmas through New Year’s Day.
A male resident of an Ohio nursing home told The Washington Post: “It feels like I’m on the Titanic, and we’re sinking.”
Americans, I fully realize, like their “freedom.” Don’t want the government — local, state or federal — “telling me what to do, or not do.” But laws, which in effect are restrictions on personal behavior, save lives. We cannot, after all, allow motorists to barrel down 5th Avenue in Huntington at 55 mph. The risk of a fatal or crippling accident would be high.
Same with the virus when hordes of folks are going everywhere without a mask. Unacceptable.