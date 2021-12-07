In summer 1965 (eons ago, I realize), vacationing in coastal Georgia, my then-wife and I happened through the small city of Brunswick and somehow took to exploring a churchyard redolent with flowers and bushes. While my wife admired the white clapboard façade of the church, I wandered into the garden spaces.
And found myself stopped in my tracks by an instinct of danger.
Looking just inches above my head I saw I had almost walked straight into a gigantic web. Two feet above me straddling the web was the largest spider I had ever seen in my life: his coal black body the size of an acorn, his legs stretching out a good three inches on all sides.
I took a big step backwards, eyeing that spider as I did so, wondering what vicious bite on my neck or face I might have sustained if I had bumbled into the web.
Later that same day we took an innocent sightseeing drive out into the surrounding countryside. We soon found ourselves on an isolated two-lane road with few houses in sight, as dusk descended.
A weathered pickup truck appeared in our rear view mirror, bearing down on us. Two young male figures sat in the truck, and the way they were driving at us was menacing. “This looks worse than that spider!” I thought. My wife sensed, too, that we could be in a bad situation. I pulled into a driveway and wheeled the car around, and took off in a hurry past the truck and toward a more populated stretch of road.
The men in the truck did not give chase.
I harkened back to these scenes while reading the syndicated column of Kathleen Parker in this newspaper under the headline “The stench of vigilantism rises in Georgia trial.” Parker was giving her take on the conviction of three men in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black male felled by three shotgun blasts. Arbery had been guilty of nothing other than “running while black” and doing so in a mostly white neighborhood near Brunswick.
Parker gave her readers this warning: “As a white southern woman all too familiar with the gun-and-pickup culture, I can tell you that few sorts are more frightening if you happen to be alone in the wrong place, such as driving on one of the many back roads crisscrossing the rural South.
“While I have scores of friends … who drive pickups and use shotguns for bird shooting,” she continued, “there’s a certain kind of white troublemaker who haunts those routes and everybody around here knows exactly what I mean.”
Though the convicted men — Travis McMichael, 34, the shooter, Greg McMichael, 64, his father, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, a neighbor — dressed for court in their go-to-meeting Sunday best, Parker said their jail mug shots probably looked more like what Arbery saw the day he was killed.
I completely get her references.
The culture of back country predators took a big hit, however, in the outcome of the Brunswick trial — and especially the vestiges of the at-will lynchings of people of color along southern byways.
The protestations of “self-defense” by attorneys for the McMichaels and Bryan did not sway a jury of 11 whites and one black person in that same part of Georgia where my wife and I had once feared we’d become prey for macho rural bullies.