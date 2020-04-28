Mostly, in America, we have become victims of our own naiveté and our profound underestimation of the COVID-19 virus’ highly infectious quality and its capacity to expand exponentially. Along with President Trump, too many of us minimized the threat of the earliest positive cases that showed up in Washington state.
The tiny flames licking out of a faulty toaster look like they could hardly burn a fly. Leave those flames untended, however, for even 20 or 30 minutes, and the whole kitchen becomes a roaring inferno. Same thing with this virus.
Late last week NPR reported that on March 23 U.S. recorded deaths from this pandemic came to 654. Just one month later, April 23, the U.S. death toll had skyrocketed to 50,000.
Recall that Trump at first dismissed the virus saying, “It’s just one guy coming in from China” and, later, “It’s about 15 cases and soon we’ll be down to zero.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declined to shut down her state, claiming “It’s just a few cases” and “We’re in a position to be able to control this.” Exactly like Trump. Same story.
Due in part to that attitude, the Smithfield meat packing plant in Sioux Falls spawned almost 600 cases of the novel coronavirus and became, for a while, the No. 1 hot spot in the entire country. The plant had to close.
Getting ahead of the curve is the name of the game.
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice ordered all schools to close before the state had even a single reported case of the virus. And he shut down all bars and restaurants when we had but a dozen or so cases and no deaths.
As a result of what might have seemed at the time as excessive, the Mountain State had recorded only 34 deaths from the virus as of Sunday evening, with 1,053 cases overall. Our hospitals have not been overwhelmed the way hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana and Michigan have been.
Whereas in South Dakota Gov. Noem held off ordering her state’s citizens to shelter in place except for essential workers, Gov. Justice did that early on. And he had flashing warning signs posted on the interstate highways: Stay at Home. WV Gov.
It became commonplace to shop at Kroger, a pharmacy or other essential outlets wearing a mask and disposable rubber gloves. Nothing like that, apparently, was going on in South Dakota.
In his regular 1 p.m. news conferences on selected TV outlets in the state, Justice routinely praises Trump as “a great president.” He was not at all on board, however, with Trump’s expressed wish of “opening up the country for Easter.” Nor any time in April. In fact Justice said schools would stay online straight through this spring semester.
He also told the media that cover his news conferences that he is not about to “open up” the state until he is persuaded that it is “safe.” That may mean not until cases bend sharply downward on the chart.
Meanwhile, South Dakota’s case load had surpassed West Virginia’s at 2,212, with 11 deaths.
New York continues to lead the nation in the unenviable stat of 288,000 cases and 17,000 deaths from the virus. Illinois held down second place with 42,000 cases and nearly 1,900 deaths. California and Louisiana were close behind.