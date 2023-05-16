The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As our country reels from skyrocketing mass shootings — 202 since Jan. 1, or more than one a day — the gun lobby, otherwise known as the NRA, has proposed nothing but tired old slogans. A mass shooting is defined as one in which at least four people are wounded or killed.

The best-known line from NRA spokespeople has been, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Yet the majority of the mass shooters over the last couple years have embarked on their shooting fray with no prior criminal record. Having no record before their assaults, they themselves would have qualified as “good guys with a gun”!

John Patrick Grace writes a weekly column from his home in eastern Cabell County. His email address is publishersplace@gmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you