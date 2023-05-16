As our country reels from skyrocketing mass shootings — 202 since Jan. 1, or more than one a day — the gun lobby, otherwise known as the NRA, has proposed nothing but tired old slogans. A mass shooting is defined as one in which at least four people are wounded or killed.
The best-known line from NRA spokespeople has been, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Yet the majority of the mass shooters over the last couple years have embarked on their shooting fray with no prior criminal record. Having no record before their assaults, they themselves would have qualified as “good guys with a gun”!
Indeed, the NRA advocates people buying more guns, rather than fewer, including their No. 1 best seller, the AR-15 military-grade assault rifle, which can fire 45 rounds in under one minute.
At a shopping mall, a school or an outdoor concert, the AR-15 can mow down a dozen or more innocent people literally in seconds — well before any police officers can arrive on the scene and target the assailant.
NRA-backed governors and legislators, in robotic fashion, step up to microphones and pledge “thoughts and prayers” for the families of victims, as Texas officials did for eight shoppers murdered by a 33-year-old neo-Nazi/white supremacy advocate on Saturday, June 6, in the Dallas suburb of Allen. Officials in Allen then declined to take any questions from the media.
For Texas Gov. Greg Abbott it’s all a matter of “mental health.” That’s what he talks about rather than legislation to ensure universal background checks on purchasers of firearms, red-flag laws to allow police to remove guns from people who voice lethal threats and a restoration of the ban against the sale of arms designed for war.
Abbott’s middle initial ought to be “H” for “Hypocrisy,” as he, over the past year, personally cut $112 million from the Texas budget for mental health services.
What’s more, for all those who tout “mental health” systems as “the answer” to our epidemic of mass shootings, it’s a no brainer to say that we need universal background legislation in all 50 states or on a federal level. People who’ve been identified as mentally challenged will often show up on databases that retail gun sellers can check before they OK a purchase.
Similarly, unregulated gun shows, often under a tent outside urban limits, need to be shut down. At such shows you can often purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle without even showing a driver’s license. A maniac or a domestic terrorist can easily acquire military-grade firearms at these locations, then go on a shooting spree.
Abbott and Texas have been doing their utmost to loosen laws that regard gun purchases. The Lone Star State recently passed legislation to allow all comers to buy and carry any firearm they please, with any number of ammo clips they please, without a permit.
West Virginia currently is a close match with Texas regarding purchase and possession of firearms of all types that are legal, including the AR-15 and similar semi-automatic assault weapons. No permit is required for purchase or for open or concealed carry.
Texas has experienced at least five mass shootings in 2023 alone. West Virginia has had none.
John Patrick Grace writes a weekly column from his home in eastern Cabell County. His email address is publishersplace@gmail.com.
