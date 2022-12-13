The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Never on Christmas Eve but on a Friday close to that, as gloaming turned dusk to dark, spirited souls with poetry on their lips gathered annually at Ruth Sullivan’s rambling Victorian house in Guyandotte to hear, and critique, each other’s haikus, sonnets and free verse.

Sullivan, the legendary founder of the Autism Services Center in Huntington, widow of former Marshall University English professor Bill Sullivan, always proved herself a gallant host. Her late husband and Robert Gerke, a colleague in English at Marshall, had started the group in the early 1980s.

John Patrick Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent — and sometime poet. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

