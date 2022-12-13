Never on Christmas Eve but on a Friday close to that, as gloaming turned dusk to dark, spirited souls with poetry on their lips gathered annually at Ruth Sullivan’s rambling Victorian house in Guyandotte to hear, and critique, each other’s haikus, sonnets and free verse.
Sullivan, the legendary founder of the Autism Services Center in Huntington, widow of former Marshall University English professor Bill Sullivan, always proved herself a gallant host. Her late husband and Robert Gerke, a colleague in English at Marshall, had started the group in the early 1980s.
The group went by the moniker “the Guyandotte Poets,” even when meetings were held elsewhere, including, often enough, at my own house in eastern Cabell County.
Participating poets brought to Ruth’s house covered dishes of casseroles and dips, home-baked cookies and pastry, bottles of cabernet sauvignon or pinot grigio or another fruit of the vine. Ruth laid on quite a variety of cheese plates, deli meat cuts and deviled eggs. Altogether, a veritable Christmas feast.
Food came first. The late December poets meeting in Guyandotte began with filling paper plates with the host-offered and contributed treats, serving oneself a glass of wine or Perrier, then schmoozing with fellow poets.
After 10 or 15 minutes, a senior Guyandotte poet, such as Dr. John McKernan, who taught poetry and American lit for decades at Marshall, would shoo everyone into the Sullivans’ capacious living room. And recitations would begin.
The Guyandotte Poets ran on ritual, such as having meetings always on the second Friday of each month. Everyone who came was invited to bring just one poem he or she had written, and enough photocopies to go around — 15 was usually a safe number.
Readings started with the meeting’s host and proceeded counter-clockwise around the room. (Since Ruth Sullivan did not write poetry, she passed the honor to whomever sat to her left.) A set number of minutes, say six, was allotted for the reading and critiquing of each poem. Poets read aloud while listeners followed word for word on the handouts.
Invariably the first word of comment was positive. Someone would say “I really like…” this or that line or effect. Critiquing would follow in earnest, pointing out weak phrases or extraneous lines, mixed metaphors or unresolved issues if the poem sought to make a point.
The echoes of poems lyrical, zany, sad or comic still ring somewhere in the recesses of my aging brain. Ruth Sullivan’s generous soul took its flight to a better realm on Sept 16, 2021, at age 97. The rambling house in Guyandotte passed to another owner, and the Christmas gathering of the Guyandotte Poets is now a distant but cherished memory. The group still manages to meet in other venues on sporadic occasions.
On May 14 of this year, our group lost longtime member and former Fairland High School English teacher Ron Houchin, celebrated not only in our region but in Ireland as well, the location of his main publisher, Salmon. He and his good friend Art Stringer loved to fly to Ireland in summertime and read in the pubs with Irish poets. From what I know, they were a hit.
A sneak preview: I’m delighted to announce the forthcoming publication of another Guyandotte poet, Tom Norman, to whose “Living in a Poem” collection I played editorial midwife. A captivating read.
John Patrick Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent — and sometime poet. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
