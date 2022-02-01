So, as a friend might ask me, “How is the last year of your 70s going?” Answer: It gets mixed reviews.
On the positive side, I really hadn’t thought I would get this far. I vividly recall telling myself as a teenager, “Seventy-five would be about the right age to die.” Well, zipped past that four years ago, and counting. Here I am in moderately good health on the doorstep of 80 — at least with no life-threatening conditions that any doc has diagnosed.
Still ambulatory, still teaching online, still editing books and writing this column. And driving wherever the heck I feel like, including long distances. (Made it to D.C. and back in June 2021, all by my lonesome.)
The downside? I am medicating glaucoma twice a day, and woe be to my eyes if I forget my meds. I am troubled by galloping neuropathy in both legs, with sometimes painful numbing of the feet. Wake up feeling chilled in the middle of the night, more often than not.
Paula has found some meds for neuropathy that seem to be helping. Probably need, however, to get myself under the care of a neurologist.
Falls? Unfortunately, yes, and too many. Over the past 12 to 14 months I’ve probably fallen somewhere, outside or inside, on the average of 1.5 times a month. Only one fall so far has resulted in bruises or any lingering effects.
My falling problems could be greatly alleviated if I would just look where I’m stepping. Walking Cooper in the woods, for instance, I’ll stumble on a downed tree branch hidden under a blanket of leaves. Or I’ll miss a step in our two-level house.
People in my age group have to be careful. A bad fall can land you in the hospital, and for some, it is strictly downhill from there straight to the funeral parlor.
Arthritis? Definitely. And inherited. Both my mother and my father suffered from it and graciously passed it right along to me. It hasn’t been crippling as yet. Bothersome but not sidelining.
I’m due next spring for a fourth colonoscopy, and I advise everyone reading this who’s over 55 to sign up for one. You may not feel the symptoms of incipient colon cancer until it’s too late. This is one checkup no one should bypass. The prep is the hard part. The scope up your rectum under light anesthesia has been, for me at least, entirely manageable.
Don’t put this off!
Another word to the wise: Know your risk factors. Mostly these relate to your family’s health history. Have close family members come down with cancer? Which kind of cancer? What about heart trouble — irregular heartbeat, strokes, heart attacks? Also pulmonary challenges in the family, such as emphysema or COPD? You may be in line for the same.
Are you or have been a smoker? Have you damaged your liver by excessive drinking of alcohol?
Your doctor can help you by recommending exercises, diet or supplements to help counter each of these known family medical problems.
One final thought: Folks in my age group are justifiably worried about slipping into Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia. Good diet and a regular exercise regime, plus activities such as singing in a choir or playing a musical instrument (for me, it’s piano), walking, tennis or golf are a definite help. And keep reading good books!