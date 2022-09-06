As you read this Tuesday morning, if plans prevail, I will be heading out to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field to watch my Chicago Cubs take on the team many of you root for, the Cincinnati Reds, under (I hope) blue September skies with a light breeze coming in from Lake Michigan.
It’s all in celebration of kissing my 70s a fond farewell and crossing the threshold into my 80s (and, truly, I never thought I’d get this far!).
Paula and I both hail from the Windy City, though I had spent most of my life in other urban realms (New York, Baltimore, Greensboro and extended sojourns in Rome and Pau, France) by the time we met.
Now we are marking 27 years residing in the Huntington area. That’s the longest I have ever lived in one location. We still have family and friends in and around Chicago and love to catch up with them in person sharing good food and chitchat — something all West Virginians can appreciate.
Over our nearly three decades in the Tri-State we have made, on average, three trips a year to Chicagoland and back. Typically we drive, though we’ve also done it by air and by Amtrak. Seeing the Cubs at Wrigley, however, is a treat I have too often denied myself, so this trip is special.
September is a lovely month for the drive, trading torrid August days and the threat of monsoon-like rains for milder, and drier, air on the doorstep of autumn.
Our route up this time is one of my favorites: Leaving our neighborhood on West Pea Ridge we grab the connector between U.S. 60 and W.Va. 2 and skirt the Ohio River to Point Pleasant. There we cross that mighty river into Gallia County, Ohio, and swivel onto U.S. 35 through rolling green hills to U.S. 23 at Chillicothe. Then it’s up 23 to the Columbus beltway and around west until we exit onto U.S. 33 to St. Mary’s. From there the road makes a beeline for Fort Wayne, Indiana’s second largest city (after Indianapolis).
We have learned to love the next stretch: U.S. 30 from Fort Wayne through a pastiche of pastoral countryside and apple-pie hamlets to the college town of Valparaiso just east of the Illinois line. U.S. 30 is typically lightly trafficked compared to the often harrowing I-65 where it’s easy to get boxed in by semi-tractor trailers. Or hurried along by hell-bent-on-wheels Type A drivers who weave madly in and out and around slower movers like us.
Often the most trying — even treacherous — part of our jaunt is navigating the Tri-State Tollway that circles the Chicago metro area to get to our families’ homes in the suburbs west and northwest of the city. Just focus, focus, focus — and pray while you’re driving! Not as bad as Atlanta, but close.
Meanwhile, the Cubs are rebuilding after the crushing blow fans suffered from the front office trading away the heart of the 2016 world champions — Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. I’m eager to see up-and-coming stars such as Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel and root on longtime favorite Willson Contreras behind the plate.
Wrigley itself is a gorgeous ballpark, win or lose, with its iconic ivy climbing the outfield walls and the fans chanting, “Go Cubs, go. Go Cubs, go. Hey, Chicago, whaddaya say, Cubs are gonna win today!” A dream birthday!
John Patrick Grace has in common with syndicated superstar pundit George Will that both are from Chicago and love the Cubs. They also both appear on this page.
