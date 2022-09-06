The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As you read this Tuesday morning, if plans prevail, I will be heading out to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field to watch my Chicago Cubs take on the team many of you root for, the Cincinnati Reds, under (I hope) blue September skies with a light breeze coming in from Lake Michigan.

It’s all in celebration of kissing my 70s a fond farewell and crossing the threshold into my 80s (and, truly, I never thought I’d get this far!).

John Patrick Grace has in common with syndicated superstar pundit George Will that both are from Chicago and love the Cubs. They also both appear on this page.

