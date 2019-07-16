Following national political news lately has been a head-spinning exercise, even for certified news junkies like myself. Many average Americans have semi-opted out. Hard to blame them. They're just trying to hold on to their sanity.
I thought I'd jump in and try to help fill in a few of the latest developments, like those supermarket tabloid mags do when they offer summaries of soap operas for fans who may have missed an episode or two.
With a huge PR buildup, President Donald J. Trump reorganized our nation's annual Fourth of July splash. He moved the celebration from the Washington Mall to the Lincoln Memorial, with himself as main speaker and centerpiece of the gala.
Trump finally got his wish for a display of tanks. They remained, however, largely stationary and almost out of sight. A formation of fighter jets soared overhead.
Our vaunted leader hailed the Revolutionary army of the late 1700s for "clearing the airports" and performing other useful military tactics. Apprised of his historical glitch, Trump blamed the teleprompter. "It stopped working," he explained.
The news media produced leaked cables from Britain's ambassador to the U.S. describing Trump's handling of the presidency as "inept, insecure and incompetent." Trump shot back by calling the ambassador "stupid" and "a fool." A wonderful exchange.
Next the U.S. women's soccer team won the World Cup in France. Megan Rapinoe, the captain and oldest team member, declared she would not accept an invitation to visit the White House, which Trump had promised to extend to the team "win or lose."
She added that "no one else I've spoken to on this team wants to go either." No invitation has yet been extended. And Trump has gone strangely mum about the whole thing.
The women were nonetheless feted by a classic New York ticker tape parade.
In the midst of all this hullabaloo, Trump announced he intended to defy a U.S. Supreme Court decision that it was too late to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. He ordered the Justice Department to explore ways to overturn the court's ruling, perhaps by having him issue an executive order.
In the halls of Congress there were rumblings among Republican legislators that this time the de facto leader of their party, i.e. Trump, had "gone too far" and "had to be stopped." Still, no GOP leader was yet ready to say that out loud. Rather than buck the Supreme Court, Trump finally backed down on squeezing the citizenship question into the census.
Trump also relaunched his assault on the Affordable Care Act, AKA "Obamacare." The White House petitioned the courts once again to throw the whole healthcare law out the window. Republican-appointed judges seemed willing to consider that, which could throw 23 million Americans out of their healthcare protection. A thrilling prospect, no?
Special Counsel Robert Mueller was set to testify before Congress regarding the report he authored on Russian interference in the 2016 election and allegations of obstruction of justice against Trump and his aides. Trump himself faces accusations in the report that his own words and actions contributed to efforts to quash probes by the FBI and other agencies into the Russian misdeeds.
Meanwhile White House associates pursued "an investigation into the investigation," apparently aimed at proving it was all manufactured spuriously by Democrats to cripple Trump.
No shortage of surprises in the chaos presidency. Stay tuned.
John Patrick Grace is a book editor and publisher in Huntington.