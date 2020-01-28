In writing this, I’m imagining myself in a chat with a dyed-in-the-wool Trump supporter, maybe at a lunch counter or in a barbershop while we both wait our turn, a grizzled fellow in his 50s wearing jeans and a MAGA ballcap. He might be a Buddy, a Jed, a Clint or a Tyler, names men go by around here.
“Hey, man, I see you like Trump.”
“Oh, yeah, he’s gettin’ railroaded by this impeachment thing. Sour grapes, those Democrats, and y’know, I used to vote Democrat, too. All the time. Now they’re tryin’ to cancel out my vote.”
“Well, you know Lindsey Graham, right, senator from South Carolina?”
“Sure do. Good guy. Plays golf with Trump a lot. Sticks up for him, too.”
“Didn’t used to. D’y know what ole Lindsey said about Trump during the 2016 campaign? He called Trump a danger to the country and said Trump should not be allowed to get into the White House but instead should go ‘straight to hell.’”
“Lindsey said that!?!”
“Yes, indeed. Singing a different tune these days. Hey, did you happen to catch Congressman Adam Schiff’s closing speech on the first Article of Impeachment, the one about abuse of power by Trump?”
“All those Democrats on TV. Just runnin’ ole Donald into the ground.”
“Well, if you were watching, you’d have heard the Democrats going right down the evidence from about nine witnesses during the House impeachment inquiry.
“It’s pretty well proven beyond a doubt that Trump held up almost $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to get Ukraine’s president to announce that they were investigating Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter for corruption involving a natural gas company there.”
“Oh, yeah, the Bidens. Corrupt to the hilt.”
“Except there was no investigation. All Trump wanted was the announcement, not the investigation. So he could smear Biden and get a leg up for the 2020 election.”
“Aw, I don’t know about that. Anyway, you said something about Schiff. Same guy Trump is always callin’ ‘Shifty Schiff?’”
“Same guy. Leader of the House managers who are making the case against Trump. Anyhow, here’s what Schiff said is in closing argument on the abuse of power charge against Trump.
“Let’s say the Russians attempt to interfere in the 2020 election to help Trump. Do you think Trump will stop them? You know you can’t rely on that.
“Or if the Chinese try to interfere, will Trump call them out? Or will he offer them a better trade deal?” Schiff asked.
“If what’s right doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the Constitution is, how brilliant the framers (the founding fathers) were. The framers cannot protect us from ourselves. And no constitution can protect us if right doesn’t matter.
“If right doesn’t matter, our country is lost.”
“Hmm. I might have missed that speech. So they’re sayin’ Trump will let the Russians interfere again? Or let the Chinese interfere?”
“That’s the deal. If Trump isn’t stopped now, we’ll never have a shot at protecting the country from foreign governments trying to decide who our president will be. They’ll just keep at it, keep doing it, until your vote won’t count anymore. Or mine. Or anybody else’s. Got it?”