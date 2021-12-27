What’s the hardest thing about writing this column? For me it’s the 550-word limit. It used to be 600, but two years ago a new editorial page format shaved 50 words off. Challenging indeed is writing to a set space, like penning copy for a gift catalog. Or writing a two-minute newscast for radio.
Some subjects defy handling within that confined space. The notion, for one, of how to characterize the term “hillbilly.” Five years ago I saw an AP piece out of the Charleston bureau attempting to spell out what “hillbilly” meant in both the positive and the pejorative senses.
Eight hundred words in that piece but, to my thinking, not nearly enough. It needed twice that. So I’ve never given it a try. Certainly J.D. Vance’s entire book, titled “Hillbilly Elegy,” misses by a long shot. Friends in West Virginia and Kentucky who’ve read that memoir agree with me.
“Inauthentic” was my one-word description of Vance’s attempt. Though he had an early childhood in eastern Kentucky, his family moved to a working-class suburb of Dayton for his teen years. “Rust Belt Elegy” would have been a better title.
Abortion is yet another subject that is hard to squeeze into 550 words. Thus when a lightbulb went on in my head earlier this year I did not resist it: Break the subject into two columns of equal length. Eleven hundred words helped immensely to spell out how I think both the left and the right get the abortion quandary wrong.
Sometimes I cheat and try to cram a complicated subject into my assigned word limit against my own best instincts.. Contemporary issues in book publishing is an example. Man, that needs almost a small book in itself.
Still, since I’ve spent 27 years now plugging away at trying to have book publishing make sense and also make money (the two cannot be squared), I’ve indulged myself in several column forays on that subject.
The best line I know about the industry is: Book publishing is an excellent way to take a large fortune and turn it into a small fortune. The rewards in publishing books can be substantial; it’s just that getting rich is not one of them.
Among my favorite columns are those I don’t write at all but simply assemble from bits and pieces of other people’s wisdom. These pieces embrace the wisdom of the Old and New Testament writers, classic authors such as John Donne and Mark Twain, and great one-line jokes that spring up like mushrooms in my internet searches.
I grew up on Chicago’s northwest side aspiring to be a newspaper columnist, and for the past couple of decades-plus I’ve been able to live out that dream. The editors mainly give me free rein, with one recent caveat: They want us regular columnists to “focus on what’s local.”
Diane Mufson and I chafed at the bit for a while. I have discovered, however, that finding a local tie-in to a national news trend can be quite enriching. And so I do look for those. We have also found that occasional pieces that are strictly national in scope will get in. Nor will anyone in editorial slap our wrists.
What do I enjoy most about column writing? Pinning down the hard facts on important subjects and trying to make sense of them using logic and … So sorry! I’ve hit the limit.