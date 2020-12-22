Two weeks ago I wrote, “Hold off on Christmas, we’re still in Advent!” Now, however, is the time to welcome the Christ child into our world so torn and broken by the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuing economic crisis, and political wrangling. We need the hope and joy and, yes, the celebration that Christmas brings.
Jesus’ coming was heralded way back in Old Testament times, as the prophet Isaiah wrote so poetically:
“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; Upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom, a light has shone…
“For a child is born to us, a son is given us; upon his shoulder dominion rests. They name him: Wonder-Counselor, God-Hero, Father-Forever, Prince of Peace….” (Isaiah 9: 1, 5).
Much of Isaiah’s wording found its way into the Christmas classic, “Handel’s Messiah,” often performed by one or more churches in the Huntington area and in hundreds of churches across the United States and many other lands, as Christmas approaches.
Whether virtually or sitting six feet apart from others and wearing a mask, many of you, I hope, will be able to enjoy a “Handel’s Messiah” performance this December as we close out a tough year, 2020. I had the great joy eight or so years ago, by special invitation from a friend, to sing with the tenors in First Presbyterian of Huntington’s concert of this famous composition. A memorable moment.
We all (even non-Christians in our society) have our favorite Christmas hymns. Hope some of my favorites are also yours:
“Lo, how a rose e’er blooming/ From tender roots hath sprung/ Of Jesse’s lineage coming/ As those of old have sung/ It came a flower bright/ Amid the cold of winter/ When half spent was the night...”
Another I resonate to is this very rousing tune: “While shepherds kept their watching/ O’er silent flocks by night/ Behold throughout the heavens/ There shone a holy light/ Go, tell it on the mountain/ Over the hills and everywhere/ Go, tell it on the mountain/ That Jesus Christ is born.”
And one more: “It came upon a midnight clear/ that glorious song of old/ from angels bending near the earth/ to touch their harps of gold./ Peace on the earth/ good will to men/ from heaven’s all gracious king/ the world in solemn stillness lay/ to hear the angels sing.”
Of course I do also love those more famous and often heard Christmas carols, “Joy to the World,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” and the classic of classics, “Silent Night” (which I especially like in the original German, “Stille Nacht”).
To close off this column, here are a few notes on why we celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25.
Christ’s birth was first celebrated around 200 A.D. on Jan. 6 by Egyptian Christians. Some say a pope decreed the celebration; others say, no, not clear. The Bible itself is silent as to when Jesus was born. (I’ve even heard a version that puts his birth in mid-July!)
Toward the end of the third century the western church moved the date to Dec. 25 to correspond with what the Julian calendar had pinpointed as the winter solstice. The Church Father St. Ambrose described Jesus as “the true sun” who outshone the fallen gods of the old (pagan) order. In short, “Don’t worship the sun. Worship the Son.”