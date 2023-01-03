“Yesterday I was clever and so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise and so I am changing myself.” — Sufi saying
Ten years or so ago, I sat in once a week on former Mayor Jean Dean’s radio show on 94.1, a Kindred Communications station. My column one early January back then had me making up New Year’s resolutions for local and national newsmakers. Jean, as everyone at the station called her by then, thought that was hilarious.
She and I got into hoking up additional resolutions on the air for other West Virginia politicians and celebrities. We had a great time with it. And laughed all the way through.
Recollecting those days of “co-hosting,” as Jean put it, I am moved at the outset of our brand spanking new year of 2023 to venture a few resolutions that the famous might adopt — to their benefit and to our benefit as well.
Sorry, but my resolutions for others this year will be on the serious side. No laugh lines ahead.
Why not begin with our tax-challenged governor, Jim Justice? Governor, I voted for you twice but cannot claim to be pleased by your dogged insistence on dodging taxes you owe when you’re trying to get the rest of us to pay our own so the state can stay solvent.
Therefore please resolve to make amends, cough up the coin you owe, and stop stiffing your subcontractors. Just think: You’d be able to hold your head higher. And the citizenry might consider you less of an embarrassment.
While you’re at it, resolve to reach Donald J. Trump on his cell phone and encourage him to do likewise.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, resolve to stop exonerating Trump in any way, shape or fashion. Resolve also to take back your announcement of a campaign to run for president in 2024. To borrow an expression that Gov. Justice might use, “That dog won’t hunt.”
Mr. Vice President, you have been too craven in carrying DJT’s water for four years and counting. It’s time to put that bucket down.
Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, you both might take a cue from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and resolve to publicly denounce Trump and say, as Mitch did, in effect, “There’s no way in hell any party should let that man try to run for the White House ever again.” McConnell seems to have more spine than the two of you put together.
Vladimir Putin, no joking around where you’re concerned. You have become the world’s No. 1 most hideous and sadistic tyrant and threat to democracy. You appear bent also on devastating your own country, Russia, its military, its economy, and its once-formidable standing in the community of nations.
Please resolve — though it’s unlikely you will — to stop immediately all aerial bombing of Ukrainian civilian structures and also to recognize that you have thoroughly blown any chances of achieving your objective of pummeling a freedom-loving people into submission.
Democracy lives in the hearts of the Ukrainian people. And, watch out! Because of their example, it may soon live in the hearts of the Russian people, too.
John Patrick Grace wishes all his readers a happy and prosperous New Year 2023. He is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent and now is a 28-year resident of the Huntington area.
