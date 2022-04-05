For our democracy to thrive, it is essential that citizens take an interest in major issues and trends in the news and base their understanding upon established facts. One burning issue that we need to be following is the War in Ukraine.
Thus I propose that you attempt this quiz. I hope everyone does well. No googling of answers, please. Just work from what’s already in your head.
1. Name at least three sovereign nations that border Ukraine.
2. About how many troops did Russian President Vladimir Putin amass on Ukraine’s borders when the invasion started on Feb. 24?
3. Who is the current president of Ukraine, and what was his occupation before taking office?
4. What city is the capital of Ukraine?
5. What was Putin’s objective at the outset of the invasion?
6. What reasons did Putin give to justify the invasion?
7. What has Putin said represents “the greatest tragedy of the 20th century”?
8. What is the name of the nuclear reactor in northern Ukraine that the Russian forces had under their control temporarily during the war?
9. What is the name of the anti-tank weapon that the U.S. has supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces?
10. According to Ukrainian estimates, how many Russian troops have already perished in the war?
11. How many Ukrainians thus far have sought refuge in neighboring countries or in the safer cities in western Ukraine?
12. In what country and city are peace talks now being held between Russian and Ukrainian representatives?
13. What West Virginia elected official made a trip to check on the war and on the refugee crisis?
14. What is one of Putin’s demands for ending the war that the Ukrainian president might be willing to accept?
15. Why have the U.S. and NATO been unwilling to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect Ukraine from Russian aerial bombardments?
Answers:
1. Belarus, Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Russia and Slovakia. 2. About 150,000. 3. Volodymyr Zelensky, comedian. 4. Kyiv. 5. To conquer the entire nation of Ukraine and subjugate it to Russia, probably by installing a puppet president loyal to the Kremlin. 6. He said Ukraine “is not a real country” and that it was run by “Neo-Nazis.” 7. The collapse of the former Soviet Union, which began in 1989. 8. Chernobyl. 9. The Javelin. 10. About 12,000 to 15,000.
11. Ten million, or almost one quarter of Ukraine’s population of 44 million. 12. In Istanbul, capital of Turkey, hosted by Turkish President Recep Erdogan. 13. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who made a trip to Poland on March 19 to assess the status of Ukrainian refugees from the war. 14. Ukrainian “neutrality” and a pledge that Ukraine would forgo seeking admission to NATO.
15. Because a no-fly zone would mean U.S. and allied planes would be shooting down Russian planes and also targeting Russian anti-aircraft emplacements on Russian soil. This, the White House and the U.S. military say, would constitute the U.S. entering into war with Russia and could possibly trigger World War III.