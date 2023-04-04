The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Roughly 5,000 air miles away, a wire transfer for $3,100 sent from Huntington has landed in the Vaucluse region city of Orange, France, The money represents the cost of fueling one round-trip 18-wheeler truck bearing food, clothes, beds, sanitary items, medical equipment and medicine for Ukrainian refugees huddled in Jaroslaw, Poland.

Orange and Jaroslow are sister cities, joined now by a heart for women and children who fled their homes in Ukraine to take shelter in Jaroslow as a brutal war sparked by Russia’s unprovoked invasion continues to rage. The people of Jaroslow were beginning to be overwhelmed by the burden of caring for the refugees, hence they reached out to Orange for help.

John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

