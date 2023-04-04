Roughly 5,000 air miles away, a wire transfer for $3,100 sent from Huntington has landed in the Vaucluse region city of Orange, France, The money represents the cost of fueling one round-trip 18-wheeler truck bearing food, clothes, beds, sanitary items, medical equipment and medicine for Ukrainian refugees huddled in Jaroslaw, Poland.
Orange and Jaroslow are sister cities, joined now by a heart for women and children who fled their homes in Ukraine to take shelter in Jaroslow as a brutal war sparked by Russia’s unprovoked invasion continues to rage. The people of Jaroslow were beginning to be overwhelmed by the burden of caring for the refugees, hence they reached out to Orange for help.
Thanks to a wonderful transplant from Orange to Huntington in the person of Sandrine Pierre, Ph.D., a biomedical researcher at Marshall University, our own Tri-State area has become part of that humanitarian supply chain.
Cropping out of my own strong feeling that the Huntington area needed to engage in the effort to help Ukraine defend its democracy and repel the Russian assault, I had put the case to Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who turned out to be “all ears.” He even came to our meeting wearing a tie in the Ukainian national colors of gold and blue. “Get at least seven or eight good people together to form a committee,” he told me, “then we’ll see what we can do.”
The first person who came to mind was Pastor John Yeager at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington. He and his church community had already taken steps to support Ukraine, so this pastor immediately signed aboard and became president of Sunflower Seeds Inc.: Tri-State Aid for Ukraine.
Yeager reached out to Pierre, whose response was an enthusiastic, “Yes, I will help.” She revealed to our group that her city of Orange had an active supply chain going and needed help. Thus just as Jaroslaw had sought help from Orange, now it was Orange seeking help from Huntington to share the burden their citizenry had assumed.
Our first event was a teaching seminar on the Ukraine-Russia War held Feb. 24 at Enslow Park Presbyterian. Talks were interspersed with stirring songs by a Huntington High School choral group. The event ended with a moving Taize’ service of meditative chants and silences. Prayers for Ukraine were floated on a small pool of water, lit candles on tiny rafts.
Speakers included Pierre, Victor Fet, a Russian-born Ukrainian citizen and also a professor in the MU biology department, Robert McCollister, who holds a Ph.D. in political science from Ohio State University and an expert on Russian and Ukrainian history, and Mayor Williams.
The mayor disclosed that on March 3, 2022, he’d been part of a meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ board of directors, where he and 42 other American mayors heard a stirring live video appeal for help by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.
“On the other side of the world, bombs are dropping; children are being killed,” the mayor said. Quoting John Donne’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” Williams added: “Each man’s death diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind.”
