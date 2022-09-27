What’s wrong with the world today? Does Shakespeare’s expression “the times are out of joint” (“Hamlet,” Act I, Scene 5) give us a hint? Or what about Wordsworth’s poem “The world is too much with us, late and soon / getting and spending we lay waste our powers?”
And where literally “for God’s sakes” can we find our way out of so many social and political bear traps? So much distrust, rancor and animosity among the public, as well as among our elected representatives?
Despite a flurry of recent legislation aimed at making things better, such as lowering prescription drug prices for seniors, curbing inflation, and despite rapidly plummeting gasoline prices, national surveys show a majority of Americans think the U.S. “is headed in the wrong direction.”
And what direction is that? Few seem able to pinpoint just how the White House and Congress might “turn things around.” In other words, as a country, we appear to be floundering on the cusp of midterm elections in early November.
I have, as a weekly columnist for this page, been giving our quandary a lot of thought. And while I am not sufficiently backgrounded to drop back 20 or 30 years and trace the evolution of our current malaise, I believe I can pinpoint the nexus of a solution — a way out.
That way is capsuled well in a song written and sung by one of this country’s great spiritual troubadours, John Michael Talbot of Arkansas. For 40-plus years Talbot has been a traveling minstrel to whatever churches will receive him for a concert. Talbot, a convert to Catholicism, sometimes has teamed with his brother Terry, who is Pentecostal.
Paula heard Talbot long ago up in northern Illinois. We both heard him three or so years ago at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston. Accompanying himself on an acoustic guitar, Talbot, in his soft, lilting voice, can be almost mesmerizing. He makes you feel like singing or humming his songs all the way home.
The J.M. Talbot song that came to mind starts like this:
“Only in God is my soul at rest, in him comes my salvation/ He only is my rock, my strength and my salvation/ My stronghold … my Savior/ I shall not be afraid at all/ My stronghold, My Savior/ I shall not be moved.”
What we need is what Talbot is singing about: Centering one’s whole life on God. Having such a deep relationship with God that we are stabilized “in Him.” And will no longer be swept into error by the passing winds of cultural fancy. Talbot is a Christian composer, and he sings of Jesus quite candidly. But this particular song might well speak also to Jews, Muslims and other believers in God as Creator and Sustainer.
Talbot’s verses here echo the long-acclaimed line of Saint Augustine (354-430 A.D.); “Our hearts are restless until they rest in Thee.” And also another sentiment of this storied saint that I heard in a recent televised homily: “All wealth which to me is not my God is poverty.”
That homilist, Fr. Matthew Mary, a Franciscan on EWTN, said too many of us have been putting the quest for “money, power and pleasure” ahead of God. Do I hear some “Amens” out there?
John Patrick Grace formerly covered the Vatican for The Associated Press from 1968 to 1973, then served as religion editor for The Greensboro (North Carolina) News and Record. He writes this column from his home in eastern Cabell County.
