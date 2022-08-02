The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Inflation has made me a more economy-minded and safer driver, and it has made both my wife and me better shoppers and meal planners. Which is all to the good. Instead of whining about inflation, why not focus the attention and do something about it?

As everyone has surely noticed, gas prices at the pump, as have prices for crude, are in descent rather impressively and have now reached an average of $4.39 a gallon nationally. Reportedly about one-fifth of U.S. service stations now offer gas at $4 or lower.

John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you