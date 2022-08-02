Inflation has made me a more economy-minded and safer driver, and it has made both my wife and me better shoppers and meal planners. Which is all to the good. Instead of whining about inflation, why not focus the attention and do something about it?
As everyone has surely noticed, gas prices at the pump, as have prices for crude, are in descent rather impressively and have now reached an average of $4.39 a gallon nationally. Reportedly about one-fifth of U.S. service stations now offer gas at $4 or lower.
Nonetheless, we are still up 80 cents to $1 over pump prices at this point in 2021. Thus I have found it more than worthwhile to alter my driving habits and save accordingly.
Experts at this can do incredible things, but even an amateur can learn and cut a weekly gas budget by a third. The basic rule of thumb is: Use your brakes as infrequently as possible, and keep your pressure on the gas pedal light and, when possible, off entirely.
Doing so I now do better raising my mpg in city driving than I can do on highways or interstates with their 55 to 70 mph speed limits and their long straightaways.
As the experts advise, I coast up to stoplights (sometimes from a half mile away) and coast up to curves. If you can “catch the lights” you won’t even have to brake at all and can keep your pressure on the gas pedal steady when you are not coasting. This will greatly reduce the bad gas consumption realities of what’s called “stop-and-go driving.”
With my 2012 Dodge Caravan fairly poor on mpg (supposedly 20 mpg highway and about 16 mpg city), I have been spending no more than $30 a week for gas due to my reduction of pumping gas into the cylinders to only one-half to two-thirds the rate I used to under previous — and wasteful — driving habits. And I am driving as much in and out of the city and to the mall as I did before inflation hit.
What is more, I find that my driving has become much more intentional, more focused and hence safer. I see other cars around me better, and I throw my eyes farther ahead down the road to see if coasting will work, whether I will have to brake, whether a curve is coming up.
On to shopping and meal planning: Whether we shop at Kroger, Aldi, CVS or other retail outlets, we are now more attentive to sales and closeouts, to buy-one-and-get-one, and to not buying things in greater quantities than we need. We also find we are thinking ahead better in terms of planning meals for the week. And not letting things go bad in the fridge.
Paula and I both make our own schedules and so are free to have nice “meals out” for lunch instead of dinner (far less expensive at the very same restaurants). We love Marco’s Pizza coupons that allow us to buy a large pizza, half sausage, half pepperoni, mushrooms on both halves for under $10. We often have some leftover toward a second meal on the following day.
Wendy’s offers free drinks for seniors. Penn Station and China Garden give seniors a 10% discount on the total bill. Coupons for Fazoli’s and other places have also been a welcome plus.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
