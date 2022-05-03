The horrific, bloody and nearly three-months-running Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its attempt to conquer that free and independent nation and its citizens can be traced to the failure of intelligence by: 1) Russia itself, 2) the United States and its NATO allies and 3) Ukraine.
If any of the three sectors had gotten the intelligence right, we might not be witnessing a protracted, brutal and extremely costly land war in Europe. The war, indeed, has turned into a defense of democracy writ large against the assaults of a vainglorious dictator, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Having already suffered several embarrassing defeats in his fight against a former Russian satellite, now a proud self-governing entity, Putin apparently does not see a face-saving way out. Thus he has kept up a multi-front campaign of bombing civilian residential areas, hospitals, shops and cultural buildings, pillaging, murdering and even kidnapping Ukrainian women and children and forcing thousands onto buses headed for Russia.
Putin and his forces have committed just about every war crime known to man, according to the Geneva conventions, thus slashing back at the Ukrainian enemies who have dared to block the Kremlin from achieving its aim of total conquest.
So what, specifically, have been the intelligence failures?
First, Putin and his Russian advisers, quite naively, were counting upon a lightning-strike assault by their tanks and troops to overrun Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. They also meant to capture and perhaps execute Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and install a puppet regime loyal to Moscow.
The whole “special military operation,” Putin told the Russian people over state-run Moscow television, “will probably be over in three days.” As the invasion began Putin called upon the Ukrainian military to overthrow Zelensky and join the invading forces.
Putin’s benighted dream blew up in smoke amid devastating reprisals by Ukrainian forces that halted and turned around the Russian advance and left thousands of Russian troops dead in their wake. In short, Putin’s forecast had vastly underestimated the Ukrainian will to resist.
Indeed, at this writing reliable estimates say Russia has lost more than 20,000 of its military, 3,000 or more of its armored vehicles and hundreds of airplanes and helicopters. All in just 80 days.
The next intelligence failure has been our own and that of our western allies. The Biden White House and departments of State and Defense had, to their discredit, similarly underestimated the will of Zelensky and his compatriots to rebuff Putin’s forces. It was not until the Ukrainians, at great cost to themselves, forced the Russians to withdraw from the Kyiv region that the U.S., Britain, France and other nations began to pour weapons and ammunition into Ukrainian hands at a rate strong enough to make a real difference.
The U.S. has now amped up the influx of arms to the tune of a billion dollars a week. Had the Ukrainians had possession of all these arms from the outset, it is even possible that Russia would already have tasted a resounding defeat.
Lastly, the Ukrainians — all over the country — on the day before the invasion were out strolling in their parks, browsing their stores and enjoying outdoor cafes and restaurants. Interviewed by western journalists, they said, almost uniformly, ”Not to worry. The Russians are just bluffing. There will be no invasion.” Their leaders had not prepared them for the atrocities soon to be unleashed.